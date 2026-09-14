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Home > BL News > A New Era of AI Begins in Astrology: Future Point and AIFAS Launch Advanced AI Astrology Software

A New Era of AI Begins in Astrology: Future Point and AIFAS Launch Advanced AI Astrology Software

A New Era of AI Begins in Astrology: Future Point and AIFAS Launch Advanced AI Astrology Software

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Last updated: September 14, 2026 18:20:15 IST

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A New Era of AI Begins in Astrology: Future Point and AIFAS Launch Advanced AI Astrology Software

New Delhi [India], September 14: Taking an important step towards connecting the rich and ancient knowledge tradition of Indian astrology with modern technology and Artificial Intelligence, Future Point and the All India Federation of Astrologers Society (AIFAS) launched an advanced AI-based astrology software on September 11. The special event was held at the India International Centre in New Delhi, where Hon’ble Shri Rajeev Shuklaji(Member of Rajya Sabha) was formally inaugurated the software.

The launch is being viewed as a significant technological achievement for Indian astrology. For a long time, efforts have been made to simplify and make astrological calculations, horoscope analysis, and various astrological principles more accessible through digital platforms. With the integration of Artificial Intelligence, new possibilities for analysis and research have now emerged in this field.

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A New Era of AI Begins in Astrology: Future Point and AIFAS Launch Advanced AI Astrology Software

Developed by Future Point, this AI-based software is designed to serve as a bridge between traditional astrological knowledge and modern computational technology. Its objective is to provide astrologers, researchers, students, and people interested in astrology with technology that can make complex astrological calculations and analysis more systematic and technology-enabled.

Event Chief Guest Was Shri Rajeev Shuklaji(Member of Rajya Sabha) and Other Guest which are DR(h.c)Pramod Kumar Sinha,Guruji G.D Vashisht,Prof. Divakar Dutt Sharma,Shri Raghunath Guruji,Prof. Anil Vats,Dr Jay Prakash Sharmaji (Lal Dhaage Wale),Abha Bansal attended the event.

A New Era of AI Begins in Astrology: Future Point and AIFAS Launch Advanced AI Astrology Software

The event was attended by astrologers, experts, educators, and students from different parts of the country. Participants expressed great enthusiasm about the integration of AI and astrology. During the programme, information was shared about the software’s technological features and potential applications. It was also explained how AI could open up new avenues for astrological research and study in the future.

Dr. Arun Kumar Bansal, Chairman of Future Point and President of AIFAS, said that Indian astrology represents a vast and rich knowledge tradition, and that there is a need to integrate this knowledge with modern technology. He stated that this AI-based initiative would play an important role in connecting astrology with the younger generation and the modern technological environment. His vision is to take astrological knowledge forward through a more scientific approach, research, and technological innovation.

AIFAS Patron Dr. Pt. Jaiprakash Sharma (Lal Dhaage Wale), in his address, said that the AI-based astrology software developed by Future Point would be highly useful for astrologers. He said that the software would enable them to obtain answers to their questions quickly. He further noted that Future Point has been engaged in research in the field of astrology for a long time and expressed the view that this new technology would benefit the entire astrology community and bring about a new revolution in the field.

AIFAS Vice President Dr. Pramod Kumar Sinha, in his address, said that this AI-based astrology software would be beneficial for all astrology enthusiasts and those interested in the subject. He explained that when a user asks a question, the software performs the necessary calculations and provides an answer. According to him, this technology will make astrological predictions easier and, in the future, facilitate research in astrology and help researchers discover new principles and techniques for prediction.

Future Point has been working for several decades in the fields of astrological software, books, education, and training. At the same time, the All India Federation of Astrologers Society (AIFAS) has been actively working to promote Indian astrology and Vedic sciences, while providing education, encouraging research, and creating a platform for experts in the field. The joint initiative of the two organizations is being regarded as an important step towards adapting traditional knowledge to the requirements of the digital age.

The programme also highlighted the message that Artificial Intelligence is not a replacement for traditional knowledge, but rather a modern medium for understanding, organizing, and advancing research in this field. Discussions also focused on the possibilities of using AI to organize large volumes of astrological information and develop new approaches to analysis.

Experts present at the event expressed the view that the convergence of astrology and Artificial Intelligence could bring significant changes in the fields of education, research, and practical astrological studies in the years to come.

The September 11 launch marked a new beginning in the effort to integrate Indian astrology with modern technology. With this initiative, Future Point and AIFAS have opened a new chapter for Artificial Intelligence in the field of astrology.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 14, 2026 6:20 PM IST
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A New Era of AI Begins in Astrology: Future Point and AIFAS Launch Advanced AI Astrology Software

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A New Era of AI Begins in Astrology: Future Point and AIFAS Launch Advanced AI Astrology Software
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