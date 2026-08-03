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Home > BL News > AAGHAAZ Indian Artisan Single Malt Whisky Wins Global Rising Star Award 2026 at the House of Lords, UK Parliament

AAGHAAZ Indian Artisan Single Malt Whisky Wins Global Rising Star Award 2026 at the House of Lords, UK Parliament

AAGHAAZ Indian Artisan Single Malt Whisky Wins Global Rising Star Award 2026 at the House of Lords, UK Parliament

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Last updated: August 3, 2026 13:12:12 IST

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AAGHAAZ Indian Artisan Single Malt Whisky Wins Global Rising Star Award 2026 at the House of Lords, UK Parliament

New Delhi [India], August 1: AAGHAAZ Indian Artisan Single Malt Whisky has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Indian single malt whisky to receive the prestigious Global Rising Star Award 2026. The award was presented at the House of Lords, UK Parliament, London, by MP Paul Scully and Lord Rami Ranger, recognising the brand’s craftsmanship, innovation, premium quality, and growing global presence.

The honour was received by Gauravh Malhotra, Director of Oasis Group of Companies, marking a proud moment for AAGHAAZ, Oasis Group, and the Indian spirits industry. The recognition reflects the increasing global appreciation of Indian single malts and their ability to compete alongside some of the world’s most respected whisky brands.

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Crafted with a focus on quality and authenticity, AAGHAAZ embodies the spirit of new beginnings while combining traditional whisky-making techniques with contemporary innovation. The Global Rising Star Award 2026 highlights the brand’s commitment to excellence and its ambition to strengthen its presence in international markets.

Commenting on the achievement, Gauravh Malhotra, Director, Oasis Group of Companies, said, “This recognition at the House of Lords is a proud moment for our team and for Indian whisky. It reinforces our belief that Indian single malts are earning their rightful place on the global stage through quality, craftsmanship, and innovation.”

The award marks another step forward in India’s emergence as a producer of premium spirits and reinforces AAGHAAZ’s position among the country’s rising single malt brands.

About Oasis Group

Oasis Group is one of India’s leading diversified conglomerates with interests spanning ethanol and alcohol production, distilleries, liquor manufacturing and retailing, hospitality, power generation, and allied industries. Over the past two decades, the Group has evolved into a multifaceted industrial powerhouse driven by professional management, innovation, and operational excellence.

Today, Oasis Group stands among India’s leading producers of Ethanol and Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA), with a production capacity of approximately 1,635 KLPD and six state-of-the-art grain-based distilleries producing nearly 422 million litres of grain spirit annually. The Group’s flagship IMFL brand, All Seasons, has achieved cumulative sales of over 22 million cases, establishing itself as one of the fastest-growing spirits brands in the country.

With a strong presence across 20 states and three Union Territories, along with exports to multiple international markets, Oasis Group continues to strengthen India’s position as a global leader in premium spirits, ethanol production, and sustainable industrial growth. The Group remains committed to innovation, quality, and excellence while expanding its footprint across domestic and international markets

Media Contact Details
www.strattonleocommunication.com
8929103391

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 3, 2026 1:12 PM IST
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AAGHAAZ Indian Artisan Single Malt Whisky Wins Global Rising Star Award 2026 at the House of Lords, UK Parliament

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AAGHAAZ Indian Artisan Single Malt Whisky Wins Global Rising Star Award 2026 at the House of Lords, UK Parliament
AAGHAAZ Indian Artisan Single Malt Whisky Wins Global Rising Star Award 2026 at the House of Lords, UK Parliament
AAGHAAZ Indian Artisan Single Malt Whisky Wins Global Rising Star Award 2026 at the House of Lords, UK Parliament
AAGHAAZ Indian Artisan Single Malt Whisky Wins Global Rising Star Award 2026 at the House of Lords, UK Parliament

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