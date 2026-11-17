Ganjam (Odisha) [India], November 17: Aahwahan Foundation has commenced its Cyclone Arnab Relief Operation today across Ganjam, Malkangiri and Koraput districts of Odisha, initiating the distribution of 30,000 grocery kits to support families affected by the disaster. The initiative aims to provide essential food supplies to vulnerable households facing difficulties in meeting their basic needs in the aftermath of the cyclone. The Foundation is also extending support through medicine kits and dry food kits as part of its humanitarian relief efforts.

The emergency relief kits have been carefully assembled to address the immediate nutritional, hygiene, and primary healthcare requirements of affected households. Each kit contains rice, dal, poha, instant noodles, cooking oil, detergent, toothpaste, bathing soap, dry food items and basic medicine kits. These relief supplies are aimed at supporting families affected by the cyclone by providing essential food items and helping them meet their immediate needs in the aftermath of the disaster.

Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Braja Kishore Pradhan, CEO and Founder of Aahwahan Foundation, said, “In times of natural disasters, timely assistance and access to essential supplies become extremely important for affected communities. With the commencement of our relief operation in Odisha, we have started distributing 30,000 grocery kits across three districts to support families in need. Our objective is to ensure that vulnerable households receive essential assistance and the support they need to navigate this difficult period with dignity.”

The relief operation focuses on reaching vulnerable families across the cyclone-affected regions of Ganjam, Malkangiri and Koraput, where the impact of the disaster has disrupted daily life, damaged livelihoods and made access to essential food supplies increasingly difficult. In times of such adversity, even basic necessities can become a major challenge for families struggling to regain a sense of normalcy.

Through the distribution of 30,000 grocery kits, Aahwahan Foundation aims to provide timely assistance to affected households, helping them meet their immediate food requirements and offering some comfort and reassurance during a difficult period. The initiative is driven by the belief that no family should have to face the additional burden of hunger while dealing with the uncertainty and hardships caused by a natural disaster.

For Aahwahan Foundation, humanitarian relief goes beyond the distribution of essential supplies; it is about standing beside communities when they need support the most. The Foundation recognises that the road to recovery after a cyclone can be long and challenging, particularly for families whose homes, livelihoods and everyday routines have been affected.

Through this relief initiative, the organisation seeks to extend a helping hand to those facing difficult circumstances and contribute to their efforts to rebuild their lives with dignity and hope. Reaffirming its commitment to disaster response, community welfare and inclusive humanitarian support, Aahwahan Foundation continues to work towards reaching underserved and vulnerable communities, ensuring that timely assistance and compassion remain at the heart of its relief efforts.

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