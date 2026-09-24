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Home > BL News > Aman Pandey: Starting From Zero to Becoming an Iconic Financial Educator & Influencer

Aman Pandey: Starting From Zero to Becoming an Iconic Financial Educator & Influencer

Aman Pandey: Starting From Zero to Becoming an Iconic Financial Educator & Influencer

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Last updated: September 24, 2026 19:29:10 IST

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Aman Pandey: Starting From Zero to Becoming an Iconic Financial Educator & Influencer

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 24: Aman Pandey, a Finance Influencer, Educator and Entrepreneur, is building a strong presence in India’s financial education ecosystem. With 3 lakh+ followers across social media, he creates educational content around the stock market, forex, cryptocurrency, personal finance and career opportunities.

Aman began his journey in the financial markets in 2017, starting from zero and gradually building his knowledge and experience across different market segments. With around 9 years of experience in financial markets, he has developed a strong digital community by making complex financial concepts easier to understand for beginners and aspiring traders.

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He is also the Founder of TradeMap Academy, a Surat-based financial market education institute offering structured learning in Stock Market, Futures & Options, Forex and Cryptocurrency.

Adding another milestone to his journey, Aman Pandey was recently honoured with the “Iconic Financial Educator and Influencer” Award at the Aditya Global Icons Presents Iconic Glory Awards 2026. The award was presented by Bollywood actress Adah Sharma at an event held in Surat on September 12, 2026.

From starting his journey from scratch in 2017 to building a 3 lakh+ social media community and establishing TradeMap Academy, Aman Pandey’s journey reflects the importance of consistency, continuous learning and long-term vision in the financial education space.

About Aman Pandey

Finance Influencer & Educator | Founder, TradeMap Academy | 9 Years of Market Experience | 3 Lakh+ Social Media Followers | Iconic Financial Educator & Influencer Award – 2026

Disclaimer: Financial markets involve risk. This article is for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 24, 2026 7:29 PM IST
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Aman Pandey: Starting From Zero to Becoming an Iconic Financial Educator & Influencer

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Aman Pandey: Starting From Zero to Becoming an Iconic Financial Educator & Influencer
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