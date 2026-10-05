Ayurvedic Panchakarma at Parul Ayurved Hospital’s Madhavbaug Unit Supports Patients on Their Cardiac Care Journeys

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 5: A cardiac care journey doesn’t stop with a procedure or a prescription. For many patients, ongoing care, lifestyle management, and individualized therapeutic interventions form a considerable part of living better with their health conditions. Parul Ayurved Hospital’s Madhavbaug Unit offers Ayurvedic care with personalized treatment plans including Panchakarma, Ayurvedic medicines, planned diets, yoga, exercises, and other supportive therapies, along with ongoing medical follow-up.

Madhavbaug Unit is led by Dr. Jaimini Rathod, and Dr. Nishant N. Patel provides patients with a structured Ayurvedic treatment for their health needs. The experience of the patients who have undergone the treatments highlights the role of structured Ayurvedic care in their continuing health journeys.

Following Angioplasty in January 2025, Somabhai Vasava continued to experience pain and heaviness while walking, particularly after 500- 700 meters, along with mild breathlessness, and was admitted to the hospital with these concerns. His LVEF was about 45%. With treatment and regular follow-up, there was substantial improvement in his health and an increase in walking comfort. Subsequent 2D Echo revealed an LVEF of around 50-55%. “My pain, heaviness, and breathlessness reduced significantly, and I was able to walk more comfortably,” he said.

A second patient had a heart attack in February 2025 and was found to have significant blockages in three coronary arteries on angiography. Narendrabhai Parmar opted for Ayurvedic management at Parul Ayurved Hospital, and in the initial days he felt breathlessness and heaviness in his chest, which affected his routine activities. He said he felt much better, with regular treatment and follow-up. “I am much more relieved of my breathlessness and heaviness in my chest now. I can do my routine activities more comfortably than before,” he added.

For 64-year-old Ramesh Gandwani, persistent breathlessness after bypass surgery had made it difficult to continue his farming work for almost a year. During his eight days of admission in May 2026, he was given Panchakarma along with a planned diet, yoga and other therapies, followed by Ayurvedic medicines after discharge. He subsequently reported improved physical capacity and resumed farming. “Now I have been able to start doing my farming work again, which makes me very happy,” he shared.

Sunilbhai Shrimali, who had a heart attack in March 2025 and was advised to bypass grafting, and later was treated with Ayurvedic management. He was put on Ayurvedic medicines, a planned diet, yoga, and exercises. After 8 months of treatment, he said he was feeling much better, and his latest 2D Echo was normal. Sharing his gratitude for the doctor and staff, he said: “I am thankful to all the doctors and the entire team of Parul Ayurved Hospital for their care, guidance and support”.

Alongside Cardiac concerns, managing diabetes and asthma added to the health and lifestyle challenges faced by Chanchalben Jain, 60. She had difficulty breathing, swelling in her feet and faced limitations in her day-to-day activities. It was said she could pump about 30% of her heart. Her treatment at Parul Ayurved Hospital included massage, steam therapy, enema therapy, yoga and exercises, along with other therapies advised by the doctors. She subsequently reported that she was breathing better, the swelling was less and she was more comfortable in her daily activities. “I am very happy with the care and treatment I have received,” she said.

Rameshbhai Vasava, who was managing asthma, diabetes, and a kidney-related condition, also had severe breathing difficulty, which significantly restricted his mobility, and he could not walk even 100 meters comfortably. He was hospitalized for about a month and underwent Panchakarma and other Ayurvedic therapies, followed by another seven days of admission. He reported significant improvement in his symptoms and in his daily activities after treatment and continued medicines and online consultations from South Africa. On completion of treatment, he reported significant improvement in his symptoms and daily activities and is on medicines and online consultations from South Africa. Appreciating the team, he said, “I am very thankful to all the doctors and the entire team of Parul Ayurved Hospital for their continuous care, guidance and support.”

Describing the approach, Dr. Komal Patel, Vice President (Medical and Paramedical Health Sciences) and Medical Director, Parul University, said, “Cardiac health needs continuous care and regular follow-up and personalisation. We at Parul Ayurved Hospital believe in a structured care plan that combines appropriate Ayurvedic therapies, Panchakarma, dietary advice, yoga and lifestyle management based on the requirements of individual patients. The experiences of our patients highlight the importance of consistent care and monitoring throughout the treatment journey.”

At the Madhavbaug Unit of Parul Ayurved Hospital, Panchakarma is combined with Ayurvedic medicines, therapeutic interventions, diet, yoga, and continued follow-up in personalized treatment regimens wherever recommended. This comprehensive strategy continues to assist patients throughout their cardiac care journey, providing ongoing support and monitoring that goes beyond their hospital stay.