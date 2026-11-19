11 Years of Experience | Autism & ADHD Focus | International Speaker | Senior Homoeopathic Physician

New Delhi [India], November 19: Finding the right professional guidance for a child with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), ADHD, speech delay or developmental challenges is one of the most important decisions parents make. Every child has unique developmental needs, and early assessment, appropriate interventions and consistent parental support can make a meaningful difference.

Doctor profile: Dr. Prince Kumar

Among the professionals working in the field of homoeopathy and child healthcare, Dr. Prince Kumar (BHMS, MD Hom.) has 11 years of clinical experience and national and international recognitions. His clinical interests include autism-related concerns, ADHD, speech delay, hyperactivity and childhood developmental and behavioural challenges.

Dr. Prince Kumar – Autism & ADHD-Focused Homoeopathic Physician

Dr. Prince Kumar is a homoeopathic physician with a professional background in child healthcare, clinical research and parental awareness. He graduated from Nehru Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, University of Delhi, and completed his postgraduate studies at Bakson Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital.

With 11 years of professional experience, he has worked with children experiencing developmental disabilities and behavioural challenges. His professional journey also includes participation in scientific conferences, medical research and international academic platforms.

His consultation approach focuses on understanding each child’s individual health history, developmental profile, behavioural patterns and healthcare requirements.

National & International Awards and Achievements

Dr. Prince Kumar’s professional profile includes the following recognitions and academic engagements, as provided for this article:

Autism Care & Research Excellence Award – British Parliament, London, 2026.

Research Paper Presentation on Autism & Child Behaviour – Oxford University, UK, 2026.

Best Homoeopathic Child Specialist Award – Burj Al Arab, Dubai, 2024.

Pride of Homoeopathy Award – Dubai.

World Homoeopathy Summit – Germany, 2025.

Homoeopathy Gaurav Samman – India.

Youth Icon Award – India.

Multiple national and international recognitions.

Areas of Clinical Focus

Dr. Prince Kumar provides consultations and guidance for families dealing with various childhood developmental and behavioural concerns, including:

Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD)

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)

Speech and Language Delay

Global Developmental Delay (GDD)

Learning Disabilities

Hyperactivity and Attention Difficulties

Aggressive Behaviour and Frequent Tantrums

Social Communication Difficulties

Sensory Processing Challenges

Childhood Behavioural Concerns

Every child requires an individual assessment, and developmental support should be planned according to their specific needs.

Online Vaidyaji Partners with Doctor Friends for Autism Consultations

Recently, Online Vaidyaji Private Limited has joined hands with its network of associated doctors, referred to as Doctor Friends, to help families access online consultations for autism-related and other child-development concerns. Through the Online Vaidyaji platform, parents can connect with participating doctors, discuss their child’s developmental history and receive guidance on suitable next steps. The doctors may coordinate follow-up and recommend care options based on each child’s individual needs. Where clinically appropriate, they can also advise on medicines for specific associated health concerns; any medicine should be prescribed by a qualified practitioner after an appropriate assessment.

The initiative is intended to make consultation and follow-up more accessible to families across locations. Parents’ experiences and feedback may be shared with their consent, but individual outcomes vary. Autism is a lifelong neurodevelopmental condition, and no treatment or medicine should be represented as a cure. Evidence-based developmental support and therapies remain central to care.

Learn more or request an online consultation: www.onlinevaidyaji.com

Best Medicine for Autism and Speech Delay in India – What Parents Should Know

Parents frequently search online for the best medicine for autism, autism treatment in India, speech delay treatment and the best doctor for autism. It is important to understand that autism is a neurodevelopmental condition, not an illness with a single curative medicine. Currently, no medicine cures autism, and homoeopathy has not been scientifically established as an effective treatment for its core characteristics.

Evidence-based developmental interventions, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy, behavioural support and appropriate specialist assessments remain essential. Dr. Prince Kumar offers homoeopathic consultations for parents wishing to discuss their child’s individual health concerns. Such consultations should complement, never replace, established developmental therapies and medical care.

Online Consultations Across India and Internationally

Families searching for an autism doctor in Delhi NCR, Noida or elsewhere in India can connect with Dr. Prince Kumar to discuss consultation options. Online consultations may help parents share developmental histories, existing reports and healthcare concerns without travelling long distances. Availability and suitability should be confirmed when booking.

Online consultations across India.

International online consultations, subject to availability and applicable local requirements.

Offline consultations in Delhi NCR.

Book an Appointment with Dr. Prince Kumar

For consultation enquiries regarding autism, ADHD, speech delay or childhood developmental concerns, contact:

Dr. Prince Kumar | Dr. Prince Kumar

BHMS, MD (Hom.)

Senior Homoeopathic Physician

Autism & ADHD-Focused Clinical Practice

11 Years of Experience

Nationally & Internationally Awarded

Contact: +91 9654889887

Website: https://drprincekumar.com

Every Child Is Special. Every Child Deserves an Opportunity to Grow.