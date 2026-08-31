Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited and the Mahesh Babu Foundation Announce Technology Association and Launch GMB Life, a Preventive Screening and We

New Delhi [India], August 31: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (“Blue Cloud” or “the Company”; BSE: 539607, NSE: BLUECLOUDS), a Hyderabad-headquartered AI-first technology company, today announced a technology association with the Mahesh Babu Foundation, founded by Superstar Mahesh Babu and led by Mrs. Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni. The association brings Blue Cloud’s AI and digital health capabilities to the Foundation’s work in healthcare, education, women’s empowerment, HPV vaccination and rural transformation.

The first initiative under the association is GMB Life, a preventive screening and wellness application launched today on the Apple App Store and Google Play, on the occasion of Mr. Gautam Ghattamaneni’s birthday.

GMB Life: Preventive Screening in Every Hand

Powered by BluHealth, Blue Cloud’s AI-integrated care platform, GMB Life offers:

• Contactless wellness screening: a short, camera-based scan on a standard smartphone that produces indicative readings for heart rate, respiration rate, blood pressure, heart rate variability, stress index, cardiac workload, body mass index and vascular age, with no wearable or medical device required.

• Health camp connect: information on upcoming Foundation health camps, screening drives and wellness programmes, with the ability to register and stay informed.

• Wellness awareness: simple, accessible guidance on preventive health for the communities the Foundation serves.

Screening outputs are for general wellness awareness and are not a substitute for clinical evaluation; users with readings outside normal ranges are encouraged to consult a doctor or attend a Foundation health camp.

Next Phase: Community Healthcare Kiosks with Local Doctors

In the next phase, Blue Cloud and the Foundation plan to establish BluHealth-enabled healthcare kiosks at selected locations, beginning where the Foundation already conducts health camps. Each kiosk will offer a contactless wellness scan in about a minute, with local doctors on site or by tele-consultation to review results, guide users and refer them to Foundation-supported hospitals where needed. Screening records will link to the user’s GMB Life profile so the Foundation can track follow-up and direct camps where need is greatest. Locations and timelines will be announced in due course.

Message from the Mahesh Babu Foundation

Mr. Mahesh Babu, Founder, Mahesh Babu Foundation, said: “The Foundation began with a simple thought: that no parent should lose a child because they could not afford a doctor. GMB Life takes that intent further. With Blue Cloud’s BluHealth technology, anyone with a smartphone can complete a short, contactless scan and receive indicative readings for heart rate, blood pressure, respiration rate, stress and cardiac workload in under a minute, without a needle or device. For a family with no clinic nearby, that is the difference between finding out early and finding out too late. With the healthcare kiosks we plan to open with local doctors, a warning sign on the app will have somewhere to go. I am happy that this begins on Gautam’s birthday.”

Mrs. Namrata Shirodkar Ghattamaneni, Mahesh Babu Foundation, said: “Every health camp we conduct shows us the same thing: awareness reaches people late, and care reaches them later. GMB Life lets us stay in touch with communities between camps, screen far more people than we can meet in person, and follow up with those who need help. What convinced us was the seriousness of the technology: BluHealth is US FDA registered and endorsed by the Indian Medical Association and the Commonwealth Medical Association, and it is designed to work alongside a doctor, not instead of one. That is how the kiosks will work too. Women in particular often put their own health last; a short scan near home, with a doctor to speak to, can change that. We are grateful to the Blue Cloud team for building this with such care.”

Message from Blue Cloud

Mr. Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said: “It is a privilege for Blue Cloud to stand alongside Mahesh Babu garu and Namrata garu in a mission that has given so many children a second chance at life. GMB Life places the intelligence we have built into BluHealth in the hands of every family with a smartphone. The kiosks with local doctors are the next step, so that a screening on the app leads directly to a consultation in the community. Our ambition is simple: no child or parent in a village the Foundation touches should go unscreened for want of a doctor nearby.”

Mr. Rajesh Suryadevara, Chief Information Officer and Head of BluHealth, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said: “BluHealth was built for exactly this: preventive, non-invasive, anywhere. The kiosk programme closes the loop, connecting AI-based screening with a local doctor who knows the community and can act on the results.”

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