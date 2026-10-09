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Home > BL News > Central India’s Biggest Industrial Expo: ‘Plast Pack 2026’ to Showcase the Technology of the Future

Central India’s Biggest Industrial Expo: ‘Plast Pack 2026’ to Showcase the Technology of the Future

Central India’s Biggest Industrial Expo: ‘Plast Pack 2026’ to Showcase the Technology of the Future

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Last updated: October 9, 2026 21:14:11 IST

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Central India’s Biggest Industrial Expo: ‘Plast Pack 2026’ to Showcase the Technology of the Future

More than 200,000 visitors expected

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 9: Preparations for ‘Plast Pack 2026’, set to become one of the largest international trade shows in Central India’s industrial landscape, have entered the final stage. The four-day mega event will be held from November 27 to 30 at Labh Ganga Exhibition Centre, Indore, bringing together leading national and international companies from the plastics, packaging and recycling sectors under one roof. With its scale, advanced technologies and business opportunities, this edition is expected to surpass the records of all previous editions.

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New Avenues for Investment and a Global Vision

Organised with the support of the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC), the expo is expected to open up significant new avenues for investment in the state. In line with Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav’s vision of taking industrial development and investment to new heights, the Indian Plast Pack Forum is playing a significant role through this initiative.

Madhya Pradesh has emerged as an attractive investment destination due to its industry-friendly policies, simplified land allocation processes and strategic geographical location. Several multinational companies, along with Navratna public sector companies such as Hindustan Petroleum, Bharat Petroleum and GAIL, are also participating in the expo.

Unique Convergence of Environment and Technology

The key focus of this year’s expo will be sustainable and green packaging. According to the organisers, the exhibition will showcase 100% compostable plastics, water-soluble films and state-of-the-art AI-based recycling plants.

More than 450 exhibitors and over 500 stalls are expected to be part of the event. Keeping in view the current requirements of the industry, a special job fair for young professionals and sessions aimed at promoting startups will also be among the major attractions.

What Do the Numbers Say?

Following the success of Plast Pack 2025, the scope of the fifth edition has been expanded significantly. While around 75,000 trade visitors attended last year, the organisers expect more than 200,000 visitors this year.

Moving beyond conventional plastics, the expo will focus strongly on technology-driven and environmentally sustainable solutions. The event is expected to become a major platform for the MSME sector, entrepreneurs and new investors, while creating opportunities for technology adoption, business expansion and employment.

Sachin Bansal Leading the Industry Towards a New Direction

Under the leadership of Sachin Bansal, President of the Indian Plast Pack Forum, the expo aims to give the plastics and packaging industry a global and modern direction.

With more than two decades of active involvement in the development of the sector and the growth of MSMEs, Sachin Bansal believes that Plast Pack 2026 will create new dimensions for investment and industrial growth in Madhya Pradesh. Under his guidance, the forum continues to work towards connecting local entrepreneurs with advanced technologies, generating employment opportunities and promoting greater awareness about environmental protection.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 9, 2026 9:14 PM IST
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Central India’s Biggest Industrial Expo: ‘Plast Pack 2026’ to Showcase the Technology of the Future

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Central India’s Biggest Industrial Expo: ‘Plast Pack 2026’ to Showcase the Technology of the Future
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