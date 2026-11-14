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Home > BL News > Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces

Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces

Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces

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Last updated: November 14, 2026 20:05:14 IST

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Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 14: Chaaya Furnitures, a Hyderabad-headquartered customised furniture brand, officially launches today with a vision to transform how India experiences furniture shopping. Operating under Furniture Tales India Private Limited, the brand is set to disrupt the online furniture market by moving away from standardised catalogue products to offer personalised, made-to-order furniture that reflects the unique story of every home.

Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces

Founded by industry veterans Adi Venkatesh (Founder & CEO) and Abubacker Siddiq (Co-Founder), Chaaya Furnitures bridges the gap between skilled artisans and discerning customers across India. The brand launches with a comprehensive range of bedroom, living room, dining room, study, and office furniture, positioning itself as a premium yet affordable alternative to conventional online platforms.

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Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces

“Furniture is More Than a Product; It is an Emotion and a Legacy”

Unlike typical e-commerce retailers that primarily offer ready-made items, Chaaya Furnitures is built on a foundation of customisation and direct manufacturing. The brand’s core USP lies in its ability to bring customer ideas to life, ensuring quality craftsmanship and a customer-centric approach at every step.

Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces

Speaking on the launch, Adi Venkatesh, Founder & CEO, said: “We realised that every customer, every home, and every family is unique, and furniture should reflect that. While many brands focus on standardised products, Chaaya Furnitures believes in offering personalised solutions through customisation, bringing our customers’ ideas to life.”

Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces

He further emphasised the emotional connection to the craft: “For us, furniture is more than just a product; it is an emotion and a legacy. A piece of furniture purchased by a father today could be cherished and used by his grandchildren decades later. At Chaaya Furnitures, we don’t just create furniture; we create memories that last.”

Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces

A Strategic Hyderabad Headquarters with Pan-India Ambitions

While the head office is based in Hyderabad, Chaaya Furnitures is launching with a Pan-India delivery model. The company plans to rapidly expand its footprint, onboarding skilled manufacturers and artisans nationwide to strengthen its manufacturing network. The brand is currently focused on building a sustainable, customer-centric business model and is exploring strategic partnerships to support its growth trajectory over the next 6 to 12 months.

Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces

Launch Offers and The “Chaaya” Advantage

To celebrate the launch, Chaaya Furnitures is rolling out a welcome benefit for early adopters. Customers who register will receive ₹1,000 in their wallet, along with the opportunity to get up to 5% OFF on purchases based on cart value.

Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces

By prioritising direct manufacturing, quality craftsmanship, and personalised designs, Chaaya Furnitures ensures that premium-range furniture is accessible at competitive market prices. Whether it is a bespoke dining table or a customised living room set, the brand promises a seamless experience that blends traditional artistry with modern convenience.

Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces

About Chaaya Furnitures

Chaaya Furnitures is a Hyderabad-headquartered customised furniture brand, launched on 17th September 2026, with a vision to transform the way India experiences furniture shopping. Operating under Furniture Tales India Private Limited, the brand offers thoughtfully designed furniture across bedroom, living, dining, study, and office categories. With a focus on personalised designs, quality craftsmanship, and competitive pricing, Chaaya Furnitures connects customers with skilled manufacturers and artisans to create furniture that matches their individual preferences and lifestyle. The company aims to build a strong Pan-India presence through customised furniture solutions, reliable delivery, and a customer-centric approach.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 14, 2026 8:05 PM IST
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Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces

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Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces
Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces
Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces
Chaaya Furnitures Launches to Redefine Indian Homes with Personalised, Made-to-Order Masterpieces

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