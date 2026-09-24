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Home > BL News > CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware

CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware

CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware

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Last updated: September 24, 2026 17:23:11 IST

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CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24: CHUK, the compostable tableware brand of Ayodhya-based Pakka Limited, has launched India’s first public leaderboard that ranks restaurants by the environmental impact of their switch to compostable tableware.

Part of the Restaurants Who Care Club (RWCC), the leaderboard turns a restaurant’s move away from single-use plastic into a visible, verified and public score. Members of RWCC have so far put around 5.8 million compostable products into service in place of plastic.

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The leaderboard ranks member restaurants on three counts:

  1. The number of meals served plastic-free
  2. The carbon-dioxide emissions avoided
  3. The volume of compostable tableware used, measured in tonnes.

Restaurants are ranked both on a national board and within their own category, such as quick-service restaurants, cloud kitchens, casual dining, cafes and caterers, and the standings are refreshed every season.

Several of India’s best-known food brands are already on the board. In the current season, Haldiram’s leads the national ranking with about 4.25 million meals served plastic-free, followed by Caterspoint and Bikanervala, with Lite Bite Foods and Taco Bell also among the ranked members.

Across all its members, the Club has put about 5.8 million compostable products into service, avoided roughly 234 tonnes of carbon-dioxide-equivalent emissions, and delivered an environmental benefit equivalent to planting around 10,760 trees.

Mr. ShubhamTibrewal, Business Head – Food Services (CHUK), Pakka Limited says, “For years, a restaurant that chose to serve food on compostable tableware made a real decision that its customers never saw. The leaderboard changes that. It turns an invisible, behind-the-counter choice into a public and verified number that a restaurant can be recognised for, and that its diners can trust. And because every figure comes from real order data, no one can simply claim it without having done the work.”

Membership of the Restaurants Who Care Club is free for every restaurant that serves food on CHUK. Members receive a seven-piece recognition kit, including a plaque that displays their season rank and verified impact numbers for diners to see. Members also join a dedicated WhatsApp community built to help restaurants grow, where operators share practical guidance on customer retention, customer experience, business growth and the everyday work of running and scaling a restaurant and learn from one another.

For more information about the leaderboard, visit https://www.restaurantswhocare.com/#your-spot.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 24, 2026 5:23 PM IST
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CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware

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CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware
CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware
CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware
CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware

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