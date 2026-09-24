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Home > BL News > FlySBS Aviation Signs Long-Term Aviation Fuel Supply Agreement with HPCL

FlySBS Aviation Signs Long-Term Aviation Fuel Supply Agreement with HPCL

FlySBS Aviation Signs Long-Term Aviation Fuel Supply Agreement with HPCL

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Last updated: September 24, 2026 23:50:09 IST

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FlySBS Aviation Signs Long-Term Aviation Fuel Supply Agreement with HPCL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 24: FlySBS Aviation Limited (FLYSBS), a private jet charter and business aviation operator, has entered into a long-term Aviation Fuel Supply Agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL), a Government of India Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise with a nationwide aviation fuelling network.

Structured on the IATA Model Terms for Aviation Fuel Supply and administered through a Location Agreement to meet FlySBS’s operational requirements across HPCL’s aviation fuelling network in India.

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The agreement will support reliable Jet A-1 fuel availability, consistent service, competitively priced and operational coordination across HPCL’s aviation fuelling network.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. R. Amba Shankar, Director & CEO, FlySBS Aviation Limited, said the agreement would enhance planning certainty, operational coordination and support FlySBS’s future growth plans, including fleet and network expansion.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Kannan Ramakrishnan, Director of FlySBS Aviation Limited, said: “This partnership with HPCL strengthens our operating framework as we continue to expand our business aviation services across India. HPCL’s aviation fuel network, operational experience and service standards will support FlySBS in delivering dependable and efficient travel solutions to our customers.”

Commenting on the development, Mr. Sibi Mathew, Executive Director – Aviation, HPCL, said: “HPCL is pleased to partner with FlySBS Aviation Limited and support its aviation fuel requirements across our network. We look forward to delivering safe, reliable and quality-assured fuelling services that meet the needs of business aviation customers.”

About FlySBS Aviation Limited

FlySBS Aviation Limited is a Chennai-headquartered private aviation company holding a Non-Scheduled Operator Permit (NSOP) issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, Government of India. FlySBS operates a modern fleet of business jets for bespoke charter, corporate shuttle and VVIP travel across India, the subcontinent and international destinations, anchored in the values of safety, punctuality and discretion.

About Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) is a Government of India Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise and one of India’s leading integrated energy companies. HPCL’s aviation business supplies aviation turbine fuel to domestic and international airlines, defence services, business aviation operators and general aviation customers across India’s airport network.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 24, 2026 11:50 PM IST
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FlySBS Aviation Signs Long-Term Aviation Fuel Supply Agreement with HPCL
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