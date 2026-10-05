From India to Los Angeles: Priyanka Chandani takes on lead role as Zoya in Dhar Mann’s latest episode

Young actress Priyanka Chandani talks about landing her first Dhar Mann lead role, the fans who were already rooting for her, leaving India to pursue acting in Los Angeles — and why playing Zoya felt unexpectedly personal.

Los Angeles (California) [USA], October 5: When Priyanka Chandani first read the story of Zoya in Dhar Mann Studios’ Overprotective Mom Won’t Let Girl Wear Skirts, she didn’t have to look very far to understand her character.

Zoya is a young South Asian girl trying to find her own voice while navigating the love, fears and expectations of an overprotective mother.

For Priyanka, parts of that story felt very familiar. “Zoya felt very real and personal to me.”

Q: What was your first reaction when you read Zoya’s story?

Priyanka: “The story felt very real and personal to me. Growing up South Asian, I understand what it was like to have protective parents and sometimes have limits placed on what you can wear. Because of that, embodying Zoya came from an authentic place.”

But Zoya is not simply a teenager arguing with her mother.

She is ambitious and imaginative, with dreams of inventing devices that empower girls. Her mother, meanwhile, is not strict without reason; her protectiveness comes from painful experiences of her own.

That emotional grey area is what gives the story its heart.

Q: Zoya wants freedom, but her mother believes she is protecting her. What do you hope younger viewers understand from that?

Priyanka: “I hope audiences take away a sense of freedom from Zoya’s story. Unfortunately, you can’t change society overnight, but being able to stand up for yourself and express who you are can be incredibly empowering.”

It is a message that seems particularly fitting for Priyanka herself.

Taking a Chance on Los Angeles

Priyanka moved from India to Los Angeles in 2023 to pursue acting professionally — a major leap personally as well as professionally.

She trained at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, earning her AOS degree in 2025. During her training, she also received two LA Artist Grants, worth $8,000 and $2,000, helping support her development as an actress while she began building a career in Los Angeles. DharMann Article-2

Q: Moving halfway across the world to pursue acting sounds exciting, but probably intimidating too. What has been the hardest part?

Priyanka: “The hardest part has been being away from my family. Family can be such a source of comfort and grounding, especially when everything else in your life feels uncertain. But I am blessed with the most supportive parents and my own cheerleader — my lil sister.”

That answer says a lot about Priyanka’s journey.

She may be building an independent life thousands of miles from home, but family remains one of the strongest anchors in it.

Professionally, things have been moving quickly. Priyanka has worked across theatre, commercials, digital productions and vertical drama, with commercial campaigns connected with Dunkin’, CarMax and Honda Civic. She had also previously appeared in a Dhar Mann production before being cast as Zoya.

Then came an unexpected boost.

The Surprise: Fans Were Already Rooting for Her

Before Priyanka knew she would play Zoya, viewers had already started noticing her. And some of them were asking for more.

Q: You started seeing comments from Dhar Mann viewers saying they wanted you to get a bigger role. What was that like?

Priyanka: “To actually have the opportunity to play Zoya is incredibly special. I’m so grateful for all of the positive energy and support people have sent my way.”

For any young actress, landing a lead role is exciting.

Landing one after discovering that an audience has already been quietly cheering for you makes it something else entirely.

Finding Your Voice — Without Losing Where You Came From

There is an interesting parallel between Priyanka and Zoya.

Both are young women trying to carve out lives of their own while remaining deeply connected to family. And Priyanka does not see independence and family love as opposites.

Q: Do you think it is possible for young people to become independent without feeling that they are rejecting their parents or their culture?

Priyanka: “I think there is so much complexity in the idea of protection. Sometimes the people who love us most can also be the people whose fears affect us the most.” “I hope the episode encourages people to have those conversations and understand that expressing yourself doesn’t mean you love your family any less.”

For Priyanka, Zoya’s journey isn’t about rejecting her mother. It is about having the confidence to speak for herself while also understanding where her mother’s fears come from.

And this time, there is an audience watching — and cheering her on.