From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey

From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey

From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey

Written By:
Last updated: September 24, 2026 17:52:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 24: The journey of Ozair Alam, Founder of Ruhi Fashion, is a story of determination, resilience and entrepreneurial vision. With 5 lakh+ followers across social media, Ozair Alam has built a strong presence in the fashion industry.

Around 13 years ago, Ozair Alam came to Surat and initially worked a job for nearly a year. During this period, he faced several challenges and hardships, but instead of giving up, he decided to build a business of his own.

You Might Be Interested In

Around 12 years ago, he started Ruhi Fashion from the ground up, beginning with selling clothes in local streets and markets. With consistent efforts and a strong focus on manufacturing, the business gradually expanded.

Today, Ruhi Fashion has established itself as one of India’s leading blouse manufacturing brands, with its products reaching customers across India and international markets.

Adding another milestone to his entrepreneurial journey, Ozair Alam was honoured with the “Iconic Fashion Brand” award at the Aditya Global Icons Presents Iconic Glory Awards 2026, held in Surat on 12 September 2026. The award was presented to him by Bollywood actress Adah Sharma.

From selling clothes on the streets of Surat to building a fashion manufacturing brand with a global presence, Ozair Alam’s journey reflects the power of persistence, hard work and the courage to start from zero.

About Ozair Alam

Founder – Ruhi Fashion | Fashion Entrepreneur | 5 Lakh+ Social Media Followers

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 24, 2026 5:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Starbucks to close another 250 coffeehouses in North America

CHUK launches India’s first public leaderboard ranking restaurants by their switch away from plastic tableware

Gucci's new 'Made in China' sneaker models break with Italian tradition 

From Building Resorts to Building Reasons to Travel: Vikram Lalvani Honoured for Industry Achievement in Indian Hospitality by HURUN

Morning Bid: Bonds bomb

LATEST NEWS

From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey

Ukraine beat Belgium to make Billie Jean King Cup semis

PRECIOUS-Gold slips as rising oil prices, Treasury yields dent appeal

Trump says he'll discuss AI with Xi but wants to 'leave it exactly where it is'

Ukraine beat Belgium to make Billie Jean King Cup semis

CORRECTED-GRAINS- Wheat extends drop as traders monitor Black Sea export prospects

Pasqal ramps up growth plans after Nasdaq listing strengthens balance sheet

Ukraine beat Belgium to make Billie Jean King Cup semis

UPDATE 1-Olive Garden parent misses quarterly sales and profit estimates

Pasqal ramps up growth plans after Nasdaq listing strengthens balance sheet

From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey
From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey
From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey
From Selling Clothes on the Streets to Building a Fashion Brand: Ozair Alam’s Inspiring Journey

QUICK LINKS