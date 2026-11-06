Globally Recognised Reputation Management Strategist Rajdeep Singh Chauhan Introduces Proprietary Reputation Dominance Score™ (RDS) to Help Businesses Measure Their Digital Reputation

The 100-point framework helps businesses assess digital authority, spot reputation risks and understand brand perception across Google, Reddit and search platforms.



Dubai [UAE], November 6: Rajdeep Singh Chauhan, an internationally experienced reputation management strategist, entrepreneur, and Founder of BigBuzz Online , has introduced his proprietary Reputation Dominance Score (RDS), a structured measurement framework designed to help businesses answer a question that traditional reputation management has often overlooked:

“How strong is your brand’s reputation when someone searches for you, and how much control do you really have over what they discover?”

Introduced in his executive playbook, Reddit Reputation Dominance , the RDS framework challenges businesses to look beyond star ratings, social media followers, positive reviews, and conventional public relations coverage.

Instead, it introduces a measurable approach to understanding a brand’s digital credibility, search visibility, vulnerability to negative narratives, and overall reputation resilience.

Why Businesses Need a Reputation Dominance Score?

For decades, businesses have tracked financial performance, customer satisfaction, and market share. Yet many still lack a clear measure of their reputation.

Today, reputation is shaped by what people discover through independent websites, online communities, reviews, search engines, and AI platforms.

A negative Reddit thread or unresolved complaint can create doubt before a customer ever makes contact. Chauhan sees this gap in measurement as a critical blind spot in how businesses assess reputation risk.



“Businesses measure revenue, conversions, and customer satisfaction. Yet few can answer a simple question: How much of their digital reputation is working in their favor? RDS is designed to help answer that.”

What Is the Reputation Dominance Score ?

The Reputation Dominance Score (RDS) is a proprietary composite scoring framework that evaluates a brand’s digital reputation strength on a scale of 0 to 100.

Developed as part of Chauhan’s Reputation Trust Architecture , the framework assesses four critical dimensions of a company’s search reputation.

1. Search Result Ownership

2. Negative Content Displacement Depth

3. Authority Signals

4. Ecosystem Completeness



What Does Your RDS Score Say About Your Business?

Under Chauhan’s framework, businesses are classified into five reputation-strength categories:

RDS Score Reputation Status 0–30 Crisis — Significant reputation exposure 31–50 Vulnerable — Important weaknesses require attention 51–70 Defensible — Established presence with opportunities to strengthen resilience 71–85 Strong — Well-developed digital reputation position 86–100 Dominant — Highly developed search authority and reputation resilience

These classifications are proprietary diagnostic categories, rather than an independently established industry standard.



From Reactive Reputation Management to Measurable Reputation Intelligence

One of the central ideas behind the RDS framework is that reputation management should not begin only when something goes wrong.

Traditionally, businesses have approached online reputation management through complaint responses, review management, public relations campaigns, or attempts to improve unfavorable search results.

Chauhan argues that these activities, while important, are insufficient without a measurable understanding of the organization’s broader digital reputation.

“You cannot strategically improve something you have never measured.”

The RDS framework is intended to help leadership teams move from isolated reputation activities toward an integrated approach to digital authority, search visibility, credible content, and ongoing risk assessment.



Why Every Business Should Evaluate Its RDS

Online reputation affects businesses of every size, shaping customer acquisition, investor confidence, recruitment, and partnerships.

The RDS framework helps organizations assess what people find about their brand, the visibility of negative discussions, the credibility of their digital assets, their resilience during a reputation crisis, and progress over time.

The RDS framework gives businesses a starting point for asking important questions:

What do customers discover when they search for our brand?

How prominent are negative discussions or unresolved concerns?

Do we have sufficient credible, authoritative digital assets?

How resilient is our search presence if a reputation issue emerges?

Are we measuring improvements in reputation strength over time?

Chauhan recommends treating reputation assessment as an ongoing business discipline rather than a one-time marketing exercise.

The Framework Behind Reddit Reputation Dominance

The RDS methodology is featured in Chauhan’s book, Reddit Reputation Dominance : The Executive Playbook for Managing Reddit, Google Search & AI Reputation Risk.

The book examines how Reddit and other online communities shape search visibility and brand perception—and where traditional reputation management can fall short.

With diagnostic tools, assessment worksheets, strategic frameworks, and action plans, it helps business leaders and reputation professionals turn insight into informed action.



Businesses interested in understanding the framework can explore the book and its methodology at:

Reddit Reputation Dominance — Explore the Executive Playbook

Rajdeep Singh Chauhan: Bringing Measurement to Reputation Strategy

The Reputation Dominance Score reflects Chauhan’s push for greater accountability and measurable progress in reputation management.

“The future of reputation management lies in understanding how people discover your brand, what builds their trust, and where that trust is at risk—then strengthening it systematically.”



A New Question for Every CEO and Brand Leader

“You know your revenue. You know your market share. You know your customer satisfaction score. But do you know your Reputation Dominance Score?”

For organizations seeking to strengthen long-term credibility, answering that question could be an important first step.

About Rajdeep Singh Chauhan

Rajdeep Singh Chauhan is an international digital reputation strategist, entrepreneur, and speaker specializing in online reputation management, search reputation, corporate digital trust, and reputation risk. He is the Founder of BigBuzz Online and the creator of the proprietary Reputation Dominance Score & DRRIE framework.

Personal website: www.rajdeepchauhan.com

About BigBuzz Online

BigBuzz Online is a digital reputation management and online trust consultancy offering services in corporate reputation management, digital authority building, and reputation risk strategy.

Company website: www.bigbuzz.online

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