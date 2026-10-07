Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One Trailer Unveiled at Mumbai Launch Event, Promises a High-Stakes Crime Saga

Chirag M Trivedi’s upcoming thriller brings together business, organised crime, international cartels and national security.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7: The much-awaited trailer of Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One was officially unveiled at a special trailer launch event in Mumbai, bringing together the film’s cast, crew and members of the media. The event witnessed an enthusiastic response as the trailer introduced audiences to a gripping world of business rivalries, organised crime, international networks and national security.

Created and directed by Chirag M Trivedi, Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One revolves around Veer Madhvani, a successful Mumbai-based luxury trader whose life takes an unexpected turn when circumstances push him into a dangerous confrontation with a Kenyan cartel. What begins as a battle surrounding business soon develops into a much larger conflict, forcing Veer to navigate a dangerous world where crime and national interest intersect.

Adding another layer to the narrative, Veer joins forces with a suspended RAW agent, taking the story beyond the conventional boundaries of a crime thriller. The trailer raises an intriguing question about Veer’s journey — whether he will continue to focus on expanding his business or eventually become a covert asset working for the nation.

The trailer screening was the highlight of the evening. As the visuals unfolded, the audience responded with excitement to the film’s intense sequences, powerful dialogues and intriguing characters. The trailer presents Mumbai as a city where business, power and organised crime exist in a complicated ecosystem. One of its notable dialogues, “Yeh Mirzapur nahi, Mumbai hai,” further establishes the film’s distinct identity and its connection with the city.

Chirag M. Trivedi commands the trailer with a powerful aura, speaking volumes through his eyes. Alongside him, creative director Piyush Patil delivers an engaging performance as the playful antagonist, Sam Beig.

The trailer also introduces Muni Jha, who portrayed Ayub Sheikh, a Kenya-based cartel head and several other characters who appear to be connected to the film’s larger criminal network. References to intelligence operations, organised crime and international threats suggest that the story will gradually expand into a larger battle involving multiple players and conflicting interests.

Following the trailer screening, the event continued with a media interaction featuring the primary cast and crew. The team answered questions from journalists about their respective characters, the film’s storyline, the making of the project and their experiences during production. The interaction further added to the curiosity surrounding the film, with the team sharing insights while keeping key aspects of the story under wraps.

Produced by Mayank G Trivedi, Manish G Trivedi and Chirag M Trivedi under the banner of Shiv Yug Films, the film features an ensemble cast including Chirag M Trivedi, Priyank Pandav, Piyush Patil, Muni Jha, Taj Sethi, Pratham Sharma, Vihaan Choudhary, Jalak Motiwala, Gaurav Shivaji, Satyam Srivastava, Kishore Soni, Asif Ali, Pravesh Singh Ajay Yadav, Sachi surve, Puja joseph. and Abhishek Jadhav.

Sourav Pal serves as the Executive Producer, while Sunny Sharma is the Director of Photography and Apporva Singh serves as the Music Director. The film is being distributed by Pickle Entertainment, with Sameer Dixit and Rishikesh Bhirangi associated with the distribution.

With its combination of crime, business, action, international organised crime and national security, Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One promises to take audiences into a world where every alliance comes with a price.

Heat City: Antarpath – Chapter One is set to release in cinemas on October 23.

Watch trailer: https://youtu.be/VC4Bo0jJDCo

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