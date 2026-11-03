Historic Conclusion of Birth Centenary Celebrations with the Torch of Gyan Yagya; A Grand Resolution for World Peace and a New Era Resonates

The light of Gurudev and Mataji’s resolutions will never fade: Dr. Chinmay Pandya

New Delhi [India], November 3: The three-day Birth Centenary and Akhand Deep Centenary celebrations of Param Vandaneya Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma Ji, organised by the All World Gayatri Parivar at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, concluded with a grand Gyan Yagya Torch Rally and a collective resolution for global welfare. The concluding ceremony carried a powerful message that the end of the Birth Centenary celebrations does not mark the end of the journey towards a new era. Instead, it provides renewed momentum to the mission of thought revolution and the creation of a better society.

The Gyan Yagya Torch Rally organised on the concluding day conveyed the message of world peace, human unity, social harmony and positive thinking. Through the torch rally, participants called for taking the ideals and thoughts of Gurudev and Mataji to every individual and transforming the resolutions of individual development, family development and nation-building into a wider people’s movement.

Earlier, former Chief Justice of India Justice D.Y. Chandrachud highlighted the importance of human values while referring to verses from the Pasaydan, composed by Sant Dnyaneshwar. He elaborated on the message of eliminating negative tendencies, developing a commitment to good deeds and fostering friendship among all living beings. Justice Chandrachud said that individuals who conduct their lives in accordance with the values described in religious scriptures experience contentment and happiness. His address emphasised the importance of good conduct, mutual love and compassion in everyday life. He also called upon all living beings to give up feelings of hatred and hostility towards one another and embrace friendship and mutual goodwill.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that the life of Param Vandaneya Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma Ji stands as an extraordinary example of service, dedication, simplicity and harmony. He stated that Gayatri Parivar is not merely an ordinary family but a vast collective rooted in human values, spiritual awareness and the ideals of social welfare. The penance, sacrifice and commitment to public welfare demonstrated by Gurudev and Mataji have given this family the form of a broad-based social movement. He added that Mataji’s ideals continue to inspire positive social transformation through service, harmony and collective cooperation.

During the farewell session on the theme ‘The Light Will Never Fade’, Dr. Chinmay Pandya, the event’s group leader and Pro Vice-Chancellor of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, described 2026 as a ‘Prayag of Good Fortune’ for the Gayatri Parivar. He said that the year represents a sacred confluence of historic achievements, spiritual practice and the resolutions of Gurudev and Mataji. Expressing his thoughts with deep emotion, Dr. Pandya said, “Gayatri Parivar is Gurudev’s lost-and-found department.” He explained that reconnecting human consciousness with Gurudev’s thoughts and ideals, and establishing his resolutions in society, is the responsibility of every member of the Gayatri Parivar.

The conclusion of the three-day celebration conveyed an important message: although the event has come to an end, the journey towards fulfilling Gurudev and Mataji’s vision of a new era will continue uninterrupted. The Gyan Yagya Torch became a symbol of this everlasting inspiration, thought revolution and the ongoing mission of global welfare. On the occasion, Sadhaks who made significant contributions to the event, including members of the Diya Sangathan Delhi, were honoured.