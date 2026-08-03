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Home > BL News > Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji

Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji

Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji

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Last updated: August 3, 2026 15:33:13 IST

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Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji

A grand Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer was held in the divine presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji in Dallas, Texas, USA.

New Delhi [India], August 3: A historic and grand collective Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana was held under the divine guidance and leadership of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji, Founder of Avadhoota Datta Peetham, Mysuru, at the CUTEX Auditorium in Dallas, Texas, USA. The event was organized as part of the celebrations marking Swamiji’s 50 years of spiritual mission in the United States.

The magnificent spiritual gathering had the auspicious participation of devotees from 18 countries, thousands of students, and several eminent members of the local community. The students all together sang from memory all 700 verses of the Srimad Bhagavad Gita, creating an ambiance of great devotion which was filled with great spiritual energy throughout the auditorium. The ultimate theme of the occasion was “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” – the timeless Indian ideal according to which the whole world is one family.

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In his blessings, His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji conveyed the inspiring message: “God Bless India, God Bless America, and God Bless the World.” He emphasized that Indians living in the United States have a sacred responsibility to strengthen the relationship between India and America through spiritual values, cultural harmony, and mutual goodwill.

Swamiji also led a special “Prayer for World Peace” and stated that the Bhagavad Gita Parayana was dedicated to the peace and well-being of every family, the welfare of society, and the prosperity and peace of the entire world.

Swamiji thanked the United States for the opportunities given, the help received and the free environment in which spiritual and cultural activities thrive, and requested everyone to pray for a world which moves forward in peace, prosperity, liberty and co-operation of all.

Swamiji prayed for peace, selfless service, kind-heartedness and well-being of humanity through the inexhaustible teachings of the Bhagavad Gita and according to him when peace will reign in every heart and home, the way will be cleared for world peace.

The event concluded with Swamiji’s blessings and the sacred universal prayer:

“Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu”

May all beings in all the worlds be happy, healthy, and peaceful.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 3, 2026 3:33 PM IST
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Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji

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Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji
Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji
Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji
Historic Srimad Bhagavad Gita Parayana and World Peace Prayer Held in Dallas, USA, in the Divine Presence of His Holiness Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji

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