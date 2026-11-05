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Home > BL News > Indiabulls Q2 FY27 Net Profit Surges 101% to Rs 151 Crore; Revenue Jumps 40% to Rs 332 Crore

Indiabulls Q2 FY27 Net Profit Surges 101% to Rs 151 Crore; Revenue Jumps 40% to Rs 332 Crore

Indiabulls Q2 FY27 Net Profit Surges 101% to Rs 151 Crore; Revenue Jumps 40% to Rs 332 Crore

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Last updated: November 5, 2026 16:06:12 IST

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Indiabulls Q2 FY27 Net Profit Surges 101% to Rs 151 Crore; Revenue Jumps 40% to Rs 332 Crore

New Delhi [India], November 4: Indiabulls Limited reported a strong financial performance for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, with consolidated net profit rising 100.7% year-on-year to ₹151.12 crore, compared with ₹75.31 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations increased 40.4% to ₹331.84 crore from ₹236.27 crore in Q2 FY26. Total income rose to ₹336.39 crore from ₹256.59 crore, reflecting growth across its business operations.

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Profit before tax increased to ₹158.89 crore from ₹103.33 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company also reported a sequential improvement in profitability, with net profit rising from ₹141.02 crore in Q1 FY27.

For the first half of FY27, consolidated net profit stood at ₹292.14 crore, compared with ₹73.50 crore in the corresponding period last year.

The real estate development segment contributed ₹167.60 crore in quarterly revenue, while financing and investing activities generated ₹124.62 crore. Broking operations contributed another ₹33.40 crore.

Indiabulls also strengthened its capital position during the quarter, receiving approximately ₹250 crore through a preferential warrant allotment. Its real estate portfolio reached a gross development value of ₹27,308 crore.

Additionally, the Reserve Bank of India granted the company registration as a Core Investment Company in October 2026.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 5, 2026 4:06 PM IST
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Indiabulls Q2 FY27 Net Profit Surges 101% to Rs 151 Crore; Revenue Jumps 40% to Rs 332 Crore

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Indiabulls Q2 FY27 Net Profit Surges 101% to Rs 151 Crore; Revenue Jumps 40% to Rs 332 Crore

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Indiabulls Q2 FY27 Net Profit Surges 101% to Rs 151 Crore; Revenue Jumps 40% to Rs 332 Crore
Indiabulls Q2 FY27 Net Profit Surges 101% to Rs 151 Crore; Revenue Jumps 40% to Rs 332 Crore
Indiabulls Q2 FY27 Net Profit Surges 101% to Rs 151 Crore; Revenue Jumps 40% to Rs 332 Crore
Indiabulls Q2 FY27 Net Profit Surges 101% to Rs 151 Crore; Revenue Jumps 40% to Rs 332 Crore

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