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Home > BL News > Iris Clothings Showcases Its Kidswear Brand ‘Doreme’ at Saudi Fashion & Tex Expo, Expands Reach Across Middle East & Africa

Iris Clothings Showcases Its Kidswear Brand ‘Doreme’ at Saudi Fashion & Tex Expo, Expands Reach Across Middle East & Africa

Iris Clothings Showcases Its Kidswear Brand ‘Doreme’ at Saudi Fashion & Tex Expo, Expands Reach Across Middle East & Africa

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Last updated: September 24, 2026 23:23:41 IST

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Iris Clothings Showcases Its Kidswear Brand ‘Doreme’ at Saudi Fashion & Tex Expo, Expands Reach Across Middle East & Africa

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], September 24: Iris Clothings Limited (NSE: IRISDOREME), a readymade garment company engaged in designing, manufacturing, branding, and selling garments for kids wear, participated in the Saudi Fashion & Tex Expo, marking an important step in its efforts to expand Doreme’s international presence and unlock new avenues for growth across the Middle East and Africa.

The expo provided Doreme with a valuable platform to present its product portfolio to an international audience and forge relationships with large-format retailers, wholesalers and distributors across the region. The engagement provided valuable insights into evolving regional market dynamics while creating avenues to explore potential distribution partnerships and establish stronger connections with key industry participants.

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“Our participation in the Saudi Fashion & Tex Expo provided us with a valuable platform to introduce Doreme to a wider international audience and engage with established players across the region. The Middle East and Africa represent attractive markets as we look to take Doreme beyond India. Building relationships with regional retailers, wholesalers and distributors will be an important part of establishing the right market presence and creating avenues for the brand’s international expansion” said Mr. Santosh Ladha, Managing Director of Iris Clothings Limited.

The participation reinforces Iris Clothings’ focus on building international growth avenues for Doreme and broadening its market reach beyond India. Engagement with potential channel partners and increased exposure to regional markets can provide a foundation for developing a more diversified distribution ecosystem and strengthening Doreme’s positioning across international markets.

Looking ahead, Iris Clothings remains focused on identifying attractive international markets, strengthening Doreme’s brand positioning and developing relationships with strategic distribution partners. The Company believes that continued participation in global trade platforms can help create meaningful avenues to establish Doreme across the Middle East and Africa and support its long-term international growth journey.

About Iris Clothings Limited

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Howrah, West Bengal, Iris Clothings Limited is a publicly listed company engaged in the design, manufacturing, branding, and distribution of children’s apparel. With seven in-house manufacturing facilities and two warehousing units, the company operates a fully integrated model — allowing scale, speed, and quality control across product categories. Iris Clothings serves over 140 distributors and has a strong retail presence in 26 states across India. In addition to DOREME, the company has developed multiple brand verticals and continues to focus on affordable fashion innovation. Iris Clothings Limited has been listed on NSE since 2018.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political, or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 24, 2026 11:22 PM IST
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Iris Clothings Showcases Its Kidswear Brand ‘Doreme’ at Saudi Fashion & Tex Expo, Expands Reach Across Middle East & Africa

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Iris Clothings Showcases Its Kidswear Brand ‘Doreme’ at Saudi Fashion & Tex Expo, Expands Reach Across Middle East & Africa
Iris Clothings Showcases Its Kidswear Brand ‘Doreme’ at Saudi Fashion & Tex Expo, Expands Reach Across Middle East & Africa
Iris Clothings Showcases Its Kidswear Brand ‘Doreme’ at Saudi Fashion & Tex Expo, Expands Reach Across Middle East & Africa
Iris Clothings Showcases Its Kidswear Brand ‘Doreme’ at Saudi Fashion & Tex Expo, Expands Reach Across Middle East & Africa

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