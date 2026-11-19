Dr Avdhesh Ahuja

New Delhi [India], November 19: World Polio Day offers parents an opportunity to review their children’s vaccination records and check whether all recommended polio vaccine doses have been administered on time. According to the Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) recommended immunisation schedule, children receive primary doses at 6, 10 and 14 weeks of age, followed by booster doses at 16–18 months and 4–6 years.³

“Keeping track of a child’s vaccination schedule is an important part of preventive healthcare. Parents should review their child’s vaccination card periodically and consult their paediatrician to confirm that all recommended doses have been administered. If a dose has been missed or the vaccination history is unclear, medical advice can help determine the appropriate next steps,” said Dr Avdhesh Ahuja, Additional Director, Neonatology, Fortis La Femme, New Delhi.

Polio remains a serious infectious disease because its consequences can be permanent. The virus can attack the nervous system and cause irreversible paralysis, sometimes within hours. Around one in 200 infections can lead to paralysis, and 5–10% of those who develop paralysis may die if their breathing muscles are affected. Many infections cause no symptoms or only mild illness, allowing the virus to spread unnoticed. There is no cure for polio, making vaccination the most effective means of prevention.⁴

Dr Avdhesh Ahuja added, “A missed dose or uncertainty about a child’s vaccination history should prompt parents to seek guidance rather than leave the matter unresolved. A paediatrician can review the available records and advise on the appropriate course of action. Timely immunisation, supported by accurate records and regular follow-up, helps ensure that children receive the protection recommended for their age.”

India’s polio-free status was achieved through sustained vaccination efforts and surveillance. However, wild poliovirus type 1 continues to circulate in Afghanistan and Pakistan, keeping the need for vigilance relevant for India. Maintaining high vaccination coverage and ensuring that children receive their recommended doses remain important measures to reduce the risk of poliovirus transmission and protect the gains made over decades.¹˒²

WHO – Poliomyelitis fact sheet

References

1. World Health Organization. India: A push to vaccinate every child, everywhere, ended polio in India [Internet]. New Delhi: WHO; 2021 Apr 7 [cited 2026 Oct 14]. Available from: https://www.who.int/india/news-room/feature-stories/detail/a-push-to-vaccinate-every-child-everywhere-ended-polio-in-india

2. Global Polio Eradication Initiative. Circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus count [Internet]. [cited 2026 Oct 14]. Available from: https://polioeradication.org/circulating-vaccine-derived-poliovirus-count/

3. Shastri DD, et al. Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) Advisory Committee on Vaccines and Immunization Practices (ACVIP): recommended immunization schedule (2025) and update on immunization for children aged 0 through 18 years. Indian Pediatr. 2025.

4. World Health Organization. Poliomyelitis [Internet]. Geneva: World Health Organization; [cited 2026 Oct 14]. Available from: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/poliomyelitis

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