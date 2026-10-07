Madhavaa Crafts Limited Sets Sights on NSE Emerge Listing with DRHP Filing

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 7: Madhavaa Crafts Limited, a Coimbatore-based manufacturer of precision-engineered and machined components serving customers across automotive, hydraulic, general engineering, locomotive, oil & gas, and other industrial applications, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the EMERGE Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge) in preparation for its Initial Public Offering.

The IPO will comprise a Fresh Issue of up to 31,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each, with no Offer for Sale component. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the EMERGE Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The company’s objectives are funding capital expenditure of up to ₹ 1,912.05 Lakhs for setting up a new manufacturing facility in Coimbatore; funding working capital requirements of up to ₹ 1,050.46 Lakhs; pre-payment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings of up to ₹ 201.50 Lakhs; and general corporate purposes.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited & Bigshare Services Private Limited is Registrar to the Issue.

About Madhavaa Crafts Limited

Madhavaa Crafts traces its roots to 2017, when it was incorporated as Shivalaya Precision Components Private Limited. Following subsequent name changes and its conversion into a public company, it adopted its current name, Madhavaa Crafts Limited, in 2025. Headquartered in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, the company manufactures precision-engineered components through CNC machining and precision manufacturing processes and undertakes work both on a supply basis and on a job-work / sub-contract basis. It serves customers across 12 industries, including Agriculture, Automation, Automobile, Earth Movers, General Engineering, Hydraulic, Life Science, Locomotive, Marine Machinery, Oil & Gas, Petroleum Products and Rubber Tyre Machinery. Its components are used in applications including automobile systems, air compressors, life science equipment, fuel dispensers, locomotive electrical systems, marine compressors, hydraulic systems and rubber and tyre machinery. The company has also expanded into Aerospace & Defence and Green Energy / Hydrogen Energy applications. As of September 22, 2026, the company’s order book stood at ₹ 2,553.28 Lakhs, comprising 29 purchase orders from 12 customers across multiple industrial verticals.

The company has invested in machining and metrology infrastructure, including a Makino horizontal machining centre with rated positional accuracy of ±1.5 µm and a Carl Zeiss Coordinate Measuring Machine (CMM). It holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015 and ISO 45001:2018 certifications and a ZED Bronze certification under the MSME Sustainable (ZED) Certification Scheme.

The company operates its existing manufacturing facility at Malumichampatti, Coimbatore, covering approximately 3,552 sq. ft. In Fiscal 2026, the facility had an installed capacity of 51,116 machine-hours and plant-level equipment utilisation of 87.11%. To support future growth, the company proposes to set up a new manufacturing facility in Arasipalayam Village, Madukkarai Taluk, Coimbatore. The company is led by its Promoter, Chairman and Managing Director, Mr. D. Kathirvel, who has over two decades of cumulative experience, and is supported by Promoter and Whole-Time Director Ms. Priya Lavaniya, who has over nine years of experience in the precision engineering component industry.

For the period ended 31st March 2026, the company reported consolidated Revenue from Operations of ₹ 1,362.75 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 412.91 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 209.23 Lakhs.

Disclaimer: Madhavaa Crafts Limited is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an Initial Public Offering of its equity shares and has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus dated September 30, 2026 with the EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited. Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk, and investors should not invest any funds in the Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their entire investment. Investors are advised to read the Draft Red Herring Prospectus carefully, including the section titled “Risk Factors,” before making any investment decision.

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