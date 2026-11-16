IT-Surveillance revenue up 79.3%; H1 FY27 total revenue up 20.1% to ₹39,657.56 lakh

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 16: Magellanic Cloud Limited (NSE: MCLOUD | BSE: 538891) has announced its unaudited consolidated results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September 2026, approved by its Board on 13 November 2026.

Q2 FY27: Total revenue rose 29.4% year on year and 17.8% quarter on quarter to ₹21,452.45 lakh. EBITDA was ₹5,565.23 lakh, up 3.3% year on year and 9.7% quarter on quarter, and profit after tax rose 12.2% quarter on quarter to ₹2,659.93 lakh.

Segments and half year: IT-Surveillance revenue grew 79.3% year on year to ₹5,632.65 lakh, and IT/ITES Services revenue grew 17.2% to ₹15,618.02 lakh. For H1 FY27, total revenue rose 20.1% to ₹39,657.56 lakh, and total equity stood at ₹73,871.97 lakh as on 30 September 2026.

Business momentum: During the quarter, group companies received 13 orders, disclosed to the stock exchanges, from Indian Railways and DFCCIL and from clients in banking and financial services, oil and gas, and global technology, and handed over 685 of 930 sites of a public sector bank.

After the quarter: Provigil won orders from Northern Railway (Kumbh Mela 2027) and DFCCIL, Jaipur, and emerged as the L1 bidder in a public sector bank’s e-surveillance tender. The Mcray Xtend UAV facility premises, with Rayonix and Israel-based XTEND, are ready, and the Board approved up to ₹20 Cr of compulsorily convertible debentures in Mcray Xtend on 13 November 2026.

Commenting on Financial Performance, Mr. Joseph Sudheer Reddy Thumma, Chairman & Managing Director, Magellanic Cloud Limited, said:

“Q2 FY27 was a quarter of strong, broad-based growth. Total revenue rose 29.4% year on year, led by Intelligent Surveillance, and we added orders across railways, banking, energy and global technology. Our focus stays on disciplined execution and on building long-term value for our shareholders”

About Magellanic Cloud Limited

Magellanic Cloud Limited is a listed technology company headquartered in Hyderabad. Through Provigil, IVIS, ScanalitiX, Motivity Labs, JNIT Technologies, Finoux, Scandron and the Mcray Xtend joint venture, it serves 100+ clients across Intelligent Surveillance, IT & ITES, and Drones & Autonomous Systems, with 1,600+ professionals and a presence across India, the USA, Canada, the UAE, Singapore and the Netherlands.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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