Ludhiana (Punjab) [India], November 18: Master Trust Limited (MASTERTR, BSE: 511768), a diversified financial services company offering broking, derivatives clearing, depository services, wealth management, portfolio management services, investment banking, merchant banking and investment solutions through a strong digital platform, has launched mtAlgoZ, a web-based platform for building, testing and managing automated trading strategies through a no-code interface with integrated execution and risk management.

Product Highlights

Zero Brokerage on Every Order Placed Through mtAlgoZ

Category 1:

Trading Features & Platform Capabilities

White-Box Algo Strategies: Choose from a range of white-box algorithmic strategies.

Choose from a range of white-box algorithmic strategies. Black-Box Algo Strategies: Coming soon.

Coming soon. Options Strategies: Access algorithmic strategies designed for options trading.

Access algorithmic strategies designed for options trading. No-Code Strategy Builder: Create and customise strategies without programming knowledge.

Create and customise strategies without programming knowledge. Broker-Side Hosting & Execution: High-speed data and server-side execution designed for low latency.

High-speed data and server-side execution designed for low latency. Mobile App Management: Manage and monitor trading strategies through a mobile app.

Manage and monitor trading strategies through a mobile app. Internet-Independent Execution: Deployed strategies execute on broker servers without relying on continuous local internet connectivity.

Deployed strategies execute on broker servers without relying on continuous local internet connectivity. Zero Subscription Charges: Access the platform without subscription charges.

Access the platform without subscription charges. Zero Platform Fees: No additional platform usage fees.

No additional platform usage fees. Trading View Webhook Connectivity: Direct Trading View webhook connectivity for automated execution.

Direct Trading View webhook connectivity for automated execution. Live Trading: Deploy strategies for execution in live market conditions.

Deploy strategies for execution in live market conditions. Portfolio-Level Risk Controls: Configure take-profit and stop-loss parameters at portfolio level.

Configure take-profit and stop-loss parameters at portfolio level. Strategy-Level Risk Controls: Set take-profit and stop-loss parameters for individual strategies.

Category 2:

Support, Monitoring & User Experience

Telegram Support: Access platform-related assistance through Telegram.

Access platform-related assistance through Telegram. Demo Video Tutorials: Learn platform features through demonstration videos.

Learn platform features through demonstration videos. Pre-Built Strategy Templates: Choose templates designed for different market sentiments.

Choose templates designed for different market sentiments. Indicator-Based Strategy Builder: Build strategies using technical indicators and defined conditions.

Build strategies using technical indicators and defined conditions. Strategy Alerts & Real-Time Notifications: Receive timely updates on strategy activity and execution.

Receive timely updates on strategy activity and execution. Centralised Dashboard: Monitor strategies and orders through a unified dashboard.

Monitor strategies and orders through a unified dashboard. Secure & Controlled Trading Environment: Operate within a structured and controlled trading environment.

Strategic Significance

The launch of mtAlgoZ represents mastertrust’s continued efforts to expand its digital product ecosystem and strengthen its presence in technology-enabled trading. The platform is designed to address the growing adoption of systematic trading approaches by providing users with tools to implement predefined trading rules without requiring specialised programming skills.

Through this initiative, the Company aims to broaden its technology-led offerings, enhance platform accessibility and strengthen its engagement with digitally active market participants. The launch is aligned with mastertrust’s broader focus on innovation, customer convenience and the development of scalable digital financial solutions.

Commenting on the development Mr. Puneet Singhania, Whole Time Director of Master Capital Services Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Master Trust Limited said, “The launch of mtAlgoZ is an important milestone in our journey towards building a more comprehensive and technology-driven financial services ecosystem. We continuously strive to identify opportunities where technology can simplify financial participation and improve the overall experience for our clients.

With mtAlgoZ, we are expanding our digital trading proposition and providing users with greater flexibility in how they approach the markets. We believe that accessible technology, ease of use and continuous product innovation will play an important role in shaping the future of trading.

Going forward, we will remain focused on strengthening our technology capabilities, introducing innovative solutions and delivering greater value to our customers and stakeholders.”

About Mastertrust Group

Master Trust Limited is a diversified financial services company with over 41 years of experience, offering a comprehensive suite of trading, investment, wealth management, and financial solutions under the mastrust group. Established in 1985, the Company has evolved into a trusted financial services platform with a strong presence across capital markets, serving retail, HNI, corporate, and institutional clients through technology-driven and research-backed offerings.

The Company has established a pan-India network spanning 22 States & Union Territories, supported by 63 branches, 1,550+ business partners, over 4.40 lakh registered customers and 1,220 employees, reflecting its extensive distribution network and strong customer reach.

mastertrust provides a one-stop financial services platform, offering equity and commodity trading, derivatives clearing, portfolio management, wealth management, depository services, merchant banking, insurance, research, algorithmic trading, and NBFC services. This diversified product portfolio enables the Company to cater to the evolving financial needs of investors under a single integrated ecosystem.

Over the years, the Company has strengthened its market position through continuous technology adoption, digital innovation, and strategic expansion. It has received several industry recognitions, including being named the Best BFSI Brand by The Economic Times for four consecutive years (2023–2026) and the Best Organisation to Work by ET Now in 2025, underscoring its commitment to operational excellence and customer-centricity.

Looking ahead, mastertrust aims to deepen its digital capabilities, expand its customer base and product offerings, and strengthen its integrated financial services ecosystem. With a focus on technology, innovation, research-driven advisory, and nationwide expansion, the Company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for comprehensive financial solutions while creating long-term value for its stakeholders.

In FY26 (Consolidated), Master Trust Limited reported Total Income of ₹5,758.44 Mn, EBITDA of ₹ 2293.76 Mn, and Net Profit of ₹1,260.87 Mn.

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