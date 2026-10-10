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Home > BL News > NavTech Launches India’s Leading 40Gbps Optical Wireless Communication System at IMC 2026

NavTech Launches India’s Leading 40Gbps Optical Wireless Communication System at IMC 2026

NavTech Launches India’s Leading 40Gbps Optical Wireless Communication System at IMC 2026

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Last updated: October 10, 2026 15:38:13 IST

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NavTech Launches India’s Leading 40Gbps Optical Wireless Communication System at IMC 2026

India-developed OpticSpectra 40G uses laser-based Free Space Optical communication to deliver high-capacity connectivity; targets telecom and defence networks

New Delhi [India], October 9: Indian deep-tech company Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (NavTech) has unveiled OpticSpectra 40G, an India-developed Free Space Optical (FSO) communication system designed to deliver data speeds of up to 40 Gbps over an optical wireless link at India Mobile Congress 2026.

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Unlike a conventional fibre link, OpticSpectra 40G transmits data between two communication points through highly directional beams of light, eliminating the need to lay physical optical fibre between the endpoints. NavTech is positioning the system primarily for telecom and defence communication networks requiring high-capacity connectivity where extending physical fibre may be difficult, time-consuming or operationally impractical.

The company is demonstrating the technology live at IMC 2026 for telecom, government, defence and technology stakeholders.

40 Gbps Through Light

Free Space Optical communication uses the optical spectrum to establish point-to-point wireless communication through laser light and can complement existing fibre and radio-frequency networks.

For telecom networks, OpticSpectra 40G is aimed at applications such as high-capacity backhaul and fibre-extension connectivity. In defence and strategic communication environments, optical wireless links can potentially support rapidly deployable, high-capacity communication without requiring a physical cable connection across the complete path.

NavTech sees optical communication as an additional layer within the wider communications ecosystem alongside fibre, RF and satellite networks.

NavTech Launches India’s Leading 40Gbps Optical Wireless Communication System at IMC 2026

Designed and Developed in India

OpticSpectra 40G forms part of NavTech’s broader effort to develop advanced optical and laser communication technologies in India for domestic and international markets, while moving its technology from research and engineering into commercial applications.

Commenting on this occasion, Hardik Soni, Founder & CTO, Navwireless Technologies said, “Delivering up to 40 Gbps through an optical wireless link represents an important technology milestone for NavTech. Our objective is to take the capacity associated with optical networks and extend that capability wirelessly through light, particularly in environments where laying physical fibre is difficult or where networks require faster deployment.”

 “What is equally important for us is that this system has been designed and developed in India. We believe optical communication can become an important complementary layer alongside fibre and RF in future telecom and strategic communication infrastructure” He added.

Puneet Chawla, IRSSE (Retd.), Advisor, C-DOT and former CMD, RailTel Corporation of India Ltd., said “High-capacity optical wireless communication can become an important complementary layer to existing fibre and radio-frequency networks. The development of a 40 Gbps Free Space Optical communication platform in India reflects the growing capability of the country’s deep-tech and photonics ecosystem. Technologies of this nature can have relevance where rapid deployment, high bandwidth and network resilience are important, particularly across telecom and strategic communication applications.”

Extending the Optical Communication Ecosystem

As communication networks become increasingly data-intensive, NavTech believes laser-based communication can help bridge specific infrastructure gaps by combining the capacity of optical communication with the flexibility of a wireless link.

OpticSpectra 40G is part of NavTech’s broader OpticSpectra optical communication platform, which is being developed across different bandwidth, distance and specialised connectivity requirements for telecom and defence networks.

Live Demonstration at India Mobile Congress 2026

At IMC 2026, NavTech is demonstrating OpticSpectra 40G in operation to telecom operators, government representatives, defence stakeholders, infrastructure companies, technology partners and international delegations. The live demonstration is intended to showcase both the system’s 40 Gbps capacity and the potential role of optical wireless communication in future network architectures.

About Nav Wireless Technologies

Nav Wireless Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is an Indian deep-tech company developing advanced optical communication technologies, including Free-Space Optical Communication (FSOC), VLC and next-generation photonic communication solutions. The company is focused on extending high-capacity connectivity beyond conventional fibre infrastructure for telecommunications, enterprise, defence, remote connectivity and other specialised applications.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 10, 2026 3:38 PM IST
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NavTech Launches India’s Leading 40Gbps Optical Wireless Communication System at IMC 2026

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NavTech Launches India’s Leading 40Gbps Optical Wireless Communication System at IMC 2026
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