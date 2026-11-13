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Home > BL News > Park Medi World Q2 FY27 Revenue Jumps 25% to Rs 511 Crore; Hospital Capacity Expands 32%

Park Medi World Q2 FY27 Revenue Jumps 25% to Rs 511 Crore; Hospital Capacity Expands 32%

Park Medi World Q2 FY27 Revenue Jumps 25% to Rs 511 Crore; Hospital Capacity Expands 32%

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Last updated: November 13, 2026 18:00:39 IST

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Park Medi World Q2 FY27 Revenue Jumps 25% to Rs 511 Crore; Hospital Capacity Expands 32%

New Delhi [India], November 13: Park Medi World Limited, which operates the Park Group of Hospitals, reported a 25% year-on-year increase in consolidated revenue from operations to ₹511 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with approximately ₹410 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The company’s consolidated net profit stood at approximately ₹52.1 crore during the quarter, compared with ₹73.6 crore in the year-ago period, reflecting pressure on profitability despite higher revenue.

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For the first half of FY27, Park Medi World recorded its highest-ever revenue of ₹986.7 crore, registering a 22% year-on-year increase. EBITDA stood at ₹227.8 crore, with an EBITDA margin of 23.1%, while net profit reached ₹143.1 crore.

Operationally, the healthcare provider witnessed continued expansion, with total bed capacity increasing 32% to 4,290 beds. The company added 680 beds during the first six months through acquisitions and the commissioning of its Panchkula facility.

Park Medi World also reported treating approximately 2.9 lakh patients during the September quarter, marking its highest quarterly patient volume.

The company plans to commission a total of 1,430 beds during FY27, representing approximately 40% capacity expansion over FY26.

Its liquidity position remained strong, with cash and cash equivalents of approximately ₹371.3 crore against term debt of ₹177.9 crore as of September 2026.

The company’s expanding hospital network and increasing patient volumes remain key indicators for investors monitoring its future revenue growth.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 13, 2026 5:59 PM IST
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Park Medi World Q2 FY27 Revenue Jumps 25% to Rs 511 Crore; Hospital Capacity Expands 32%

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Park Medi World Q2 FY27 Revenue Jumps 25% to Rs 511 Crore; Hospital Capacity Expands 32%

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Park Medi World Q2 FY27 Revenue Jumps 25% to Rs 511 Crore; Hospital Capacity Expands 32%
Park Medi World Q2 FY27 Revenue Jumps 25% to Rs 511 Crore; Hospital Capacity Expands 32%
Park Medi World Q2 FY27 Revenue Jumps 25% to Rs 511 Crore; Hospital Capacity Expands 32%
Park Medi World Q2 FY27 Revenue Jumps 25% to Rs 511 Crore; Hospital Capacity Expands 32%

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