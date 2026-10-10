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Home > BL News > Rajdeep Singh Chauhan Named Outstanding Reputation Risk & Digital Trust Strategist of the Year at Elite Leadership Awards & Summit, Goa 2026

Rajdeep Singh Chauhan Named Outstanding Reputation Risk & Digital Trust Strategist of the Year at Elite Leadership Awards & Summit, Goa 2026

Rajdeep Singh Chauhan Named Outstanding Reputation Risk & Digital Trust Strategist of the Year at Elite Leadership Awards & Summit, Goa 2026

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Last updated: October 10, 2026 18:05:22 IST

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Rajdeep Singh Chauhan Named Outstanding Reputation Risk & Digital Trust Strategist of the Year at Elite Leadership Awards & Summit, Goa 2026

The BigBuzz founder and reputation strategist was honoured for his work in reputation management

Panaji (Goa) [India], October 9: Reputation management strategist Rajdeep Singh Chauhan was named Outstanding Reputation Risk & Digital Trust Strategist of the Year 2026 at the Elite Leadership Awards and Summit, held in Goa on 2 October. Chauhan is the founder of BigBuzz Media Services in Dubai and Pulse Business in India.

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Chauhan also addressed the summit’s business audience in a talk titled “Your Reputation Enters the Room Before You Do”, on how customers, investors, and prospective partners form a view of a company from search results, reviews, and AI-generated answers before any direct contact.
“Most companies still treat reputation as something to manage after a problem appears,” said Chauhan. “By then, the decision has often been made. What people find about you before the first meeting is now part of the business itself, and leadership teams need to own it.

Chauhan describes this challenge with the phrase, “Trust is built in public, lost in search.”

Through BigBuzz and Pulse Business, Chauhan advises businesses, founders, and leadership teams on online reputation management, crisis preparedness, executive positioning, and search narrative strategy. A central part of that work is identifying gaps between what an organisation says about itself and what stakeholders find independently across search results, news coverage, review platforms, and online communities.

His practice increasingly covers AI search visibility: how brands and executives are described in generated answers, which public sources support those descriptions, and where inaccuracies need correcting. The approach connects traditional reputation management with answer engine optimisation (AEO) and generative engine optimisation (GEO).

Chauhan is the creator of the DRRIeRajdeep Singh Chauhan Named Outstanding Reputation Risk & Digital Trust Strategist of the Year at Elite Leadership Awards & Summit, Goa 2026 framework (Detect, Risk Map, Response Architecture, Influence Control, Evolve Intelligence), a structured method for identifying reputation exposure, assessing risk, and planning responses. He is the author of Reddit Reputation DominanceRajdeep Singh Chauhan Named Outstanding Reputation Risk & Digital Trust Strategist of the Year at Elite Leadership Awards & Summit, Goa 2026, which addresses reputation challenges in online communities, and spoke at TEDxMRIS Charmwood Youth in August 2026.

About Rajdeep Singh Chauhan
Rajdeep Singh Chauhan is an award-winning reputation management and reputation risk strategist, TEDx speaker, and founder of BigBuzz Media Services (Dubai) and Pulse Business (India). His work covers online reputation management, executive reputation, crisis preparedness, search visibility, and AI reputation strategy.

Websites: https://rajdeepchauhan.com/ | https://bigbuzz.online/

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 10, 2026 6:05 PM IST
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Rajdeep Singh Chauhan Named Outstanding Reputation Risk & Digital Trust Strategist of the Year at Elite Leadership Awards & Summit, Goa 2026

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Rajdeep Singh Chauhan Named Outstanding Reputation Risk & Digital Trust Strategist of the Year at Elite Leadership Awards & Summit, Goa 2026

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Rajdeep Singh Chauhan Named Outstanding Reputation Risk & Digital Trust Strategist of the Year at Elite Leadership Awards & Summit, Goa 2026
Rajdeep Singh Chauhan Named Outstanding Reputation Risk & Digital Trust Strategist of the Year at Elite Leadership Awards & Summit, Goa 2026
Rajdeep Singh Chauhan Named Outstanding Reputation Risk & Digital Trust Strategist of the Year at Elite Leadership Awards & Summit, Goa 2026
Rajdeep Singh Chauhan Named Outstanding Reputation Risk & Digital Trust Strategist of the Year at Elite Leadership Awards & Summit, Goa 2026

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