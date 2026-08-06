Saraf Furniture Celebrates Independence Day with Blockbuster ‘Upto 60% Off’ Sale on Premium Solid Wood Furniture

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Saraf Furniture Celebrates Independence Day with Blockbuster ‘Upto 60% Off’ Sale on Premium Solid Wood Furniture

Saraf Furniture Celebrates Independence Day with Blockbuster ‘Upto 60% Off’ Sale on Premium Solid Wood Furniture

Saraf Furniture Celebrates Independence Day with Blockbuster ‘Upto 60% Off’ Sale on Premium Solid Wood Furniture

Written By:
Last updated: August 6, 2026 16:03:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Saraf Furniture Celebrates Independence Day with Blockbuster ‘Upto 60% Off’ Sale on Premium Solid Wood Furniture

New Delhi [India], August 6: Marking the spirit of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat,’ Saraf Furniture, a leading online retailer of bespoke solid Sheesham wood furniture, today announced a spectacular Independence Day offer for its customers. As the country commemorates its 79th Independence Day, the brand is providing up to 60% OFF deals on all types of its top-quality furniture collection.

This grand celebration allows customers to bring home the finest in Indian craftsmanship with added benefits including a Lifetime Warranty on products, free doorstep delivery, and exclusive deals on their best-selling Solid Wood Beds. The offer is a tribute to the enduring spirit of India and aims to make high-quality, durable furniture accessible to every Indian household.

You Might Be Interested In
Saraf Furniture Celebrates Independence Day with Blockbuster ‘Upto 60% Off’ Sale on Premium Solid Wood Furniture

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Raghunandan Saraf, Founder & CEO of Saraf Furniture, said, “At Saraf, we understand that great design emerges from the intersection of different people and cultures”. He added, “This Independence Day, we celebrate the spirit of a self-reliant India by offering our patrons the opportunity to own heirloom-quality furniture that is a testament to Indian artistry. Our ‘Upto 60% Off’ sale is our way of giving back to the nation that has been the cornerstone of our journey from a small workshop to a ₹340 Crore empire.”

The offer can be availed from the official Saraf Furniture website and at all its retail stores. It is with a dedication towards quality with its lifetime warranty and doorstep delivery that Saraf Furniture has become a name to reckon with in the segment of premium wooden furniture.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 6, 2026 4:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

One of India’s Fastest Ironman Triathlete Raghul Sets Personal Best at Ironman Ottawa 2026, Strengthening His Legacy in Global Endurance Sport

Airbnb shares gain as investors cheer revenue forecast raise, AI payoff

Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Oil prices drop as investors weigh potential Hormuz deal between Iran and Gulf states

Meat packer JBS agrees joint venture with Indonesian wealth fund arm

LATEST NEWS

UPDATE 1-Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Cloudflare shares jump after forecast raise on higher AI-driven spending

Manchester City open to selling Rodri

TABLE-US July nonfarm payrolls data

Take-Two sticks to annual bookings outlook, says on track for 'GTA VI' November launch

Manchester City open to selling Rodri

BRIEF-Entero Healthcare Solutions June-Quarter Consol Net Profit 381.6 Million Rupees

Take-Two sticks to annual bookings outlook, says on track for 'GTA VI' November launch

Volkswagen to overhaul US strategy with planned pick-up truck, source says

Factbox-US companies face rise in cyber attacks

Saraf Furniture Celebrates Independence Day with Blockbuster ‘Upto 60% Off’ Sale on Premium Solid Wood Furniture

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Saraf Furniture Celebrates Independence Day with Blockbuster ‘Upto 60% Off’ Sale on Premium Solid Wood Furniture

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Saraf Furniture Celebrates Independence Day with Blockbuster ‘Upto 60% Off’ Sale on Premium Solid Wood Furniture
Saraf Furniture Celebrates Independence Day with Blockbuster ‘Upto 60% Off’ Sale on Premium Solid Wood Furniture
Saraf Furniture Celebrates Independence Day with Blockbuster ‘Upto 60% Off’ Sale on Premium Solid Wood Furniture
Saraf Furniture Celebrates Independence Day with Blockbuster ‘Upto 60% Off’ Sale on Premium Solid Wood Furniture

QUICK LINKS