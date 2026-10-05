Secures Export Order from Canada for Approximately 5,000 MT of Black Welded Hollow Sections

Chandigarh [India], October 5: JTL Industries Limited (“JTL” or “the Company”) (BSE: 534600 | NSE: JTLIND), a leading manufacturer of structural steel tubes and pipes, is pleased to announce that it has secured a sizeable export order from Canada for approximately 5,000 MT of Black Welded Hollow Sections. The order is valued at approximately USD 3.4 million and is scheduled to be executed within the current quarter. This order further strengthens JTL Industries’ growing international export footprint. The order also reflects the increasing acceptance of the Company’s products across global markets and its ability to cater to international customer requirements. The export order supports JTL Industries’ focus on expanding its presence in international markets and building a diversified customer base beyond India. With its growing export capabilities and established manufacturing platform, the Company continues to pursue opportunities across key global markets.

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Commenting on the order, Mr. Madan Mohan, Managing Director of JTL Industries said: “We are pleased to secure this sizeable export order from Canada. The order is an important addition to our growing international business and reflects the increasing acceptance of JTL Industries’ products in global markets. Our focus remains on expanding our presence across international geographies, while continuing to build long term relationships with customers and consistently meet their requirements. We see meaningful opportunities to further develop our export business and strengthen JTL Industries’ position as an Indian steel products manufacturer serving customers across global markets.”

About JTL Industries Limited

JTL Industries Limited is among the fastest growing steel tube and non ferrous metal products manufacturers, with its registered office situated in Chandigarh. The company operates manufacturing facilities in Punjab, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh (including its subsidiaries). Its cumulative pipe manufacturing capacity is approximately 9,36,000 MTPA, with around 3,00,000 MTPA dedicated to backward integration. The company is a recognized Three Star Export House. Its product range includes DFT Structural Pipes, GI Pipes, MS Black Pipes, Hollow Sections, Solar Structures, HR Coils and Phosphorous Bronze, Copper and Brass Alloys, among others, which cater to various industrial and infrastructural applications.