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Home > BL News > Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh Attend The Royaleum’s Diwali Soirée

Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh Attend The Royaleum’s Diwali Soirée

Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh Attend The Royaleum’s Diwali Soirée

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Last updated: November 6, 2026 18:56:18 IST

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Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh Attend The Royaleum’s Diwali Soirée

The Royaleum by Hetal Shah celebrated its 6th anniversary in style. The intimate Diwali Soirée brought together some fabulous faces from the fashion, jewellery, beauty and social sectors.

New Delhi [India], November 6: Some of the highlights included Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh attending Hetal Shah’s celebration alongside the fashion and interior designer.

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The magical evening was a celebration of Diwali, bringing together fashion lovers and those with an appreciation for Indian artisan. It also celebrated the launch of The Royaleums latest festive collection. The beautiful atelier in Mumbai was filled with beautiful floral displays and festive lighting.

Guests

The event brought together a range of professionals with creative interests. Seema Singh, who attended the event, is the founder of Meghashrey NGO. This aims to improve the lives of children and provides meals to those in need. She has been recognised by President Droupadi Murmu for her contributions to social welfare and has also received the Maharashtra Bhushan.

Neelam Kothari Soni, a jewellery and interior designer attended the event. She is the founder of Neelam Jewels Official, a high-end jewellery store located on Linking Road, Khar West, Mumbai.

Seema Kiran Sajdeh, an entrepreneur, attended the event. She has started Whylabs.in, a clothing brand and Just Human India, a beauty and cosmetics brand that is known as Indias number one neurocosmetics brand.

Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh Attend The Royaleum’s Diwali Soirée

Celebrating 6 Years with The Royaleum

The event celebrated 6 years of The Royaleum, a brand created by Hetal Shah, a fashion and interior designer. The brand is based in Mumbai and showcases Hetal’s passion for redefining artisan with beautiful couture, artisan and carefully curated designs.

The event celebrated the launch of the label’s latest festive collection. The designs feature beautiful detailing, exquisite embroidery and stunning lines inspired by India.

The brand specialises in creating beautiful artisan products and timeless designs.

Festive Celebration

The event was a lovely intimate celebration with Hetal’s closest friends, clients and patrons. The event celebrated fashion and brought together all the inspiration behind The Royaleum. It was a significant milestone for Hetal as an entrepreneur.

Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh Attend The Royaleum’s Diwali Soirée

As the brand reaches 6 years, they are celebrating their dedication to keeping traditional artisan alive with modern designs.

Instagram/@hetalldhavalshah

Contact Details

Address – 101 Man house, Ground Floor, beside- plug and work, S.V. Road, Vile Parle (W), Mumbai- 400056.

Email i’d – info@theroyaleumatelier.com

Contact number – 8268264411

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 6, 2026 6:56 PM IST
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Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh Attend The Royaleum’s Diwali Soirée

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Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh Attend The Royaleum’s Diwali Soirée

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Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh Attend The Royaleum’s Diwali Soirée
Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh Attend The Royaleum’s Diwali Soirée
Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh Attend The Royaleum’s Diwali Soirée
Seema Singh, Neelam Kothari Soni and Seema Kiran Sajdeh Attend The Royaleum’s Diwali Soirée

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