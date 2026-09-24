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Home > BL News > SHOPPER’S PARADISE: Maharashtra’s First & Biggest ‘Outlet Mall Of India’ Opens in Bhiwandi, Offers Up to 70% Discounts, 365- Days

SHOPPER’S PARADISE: Maharashtra’s First & Biggest ‘Outlet Mall Of India’ Opens in Bhiwandi, Offers Up to 70% Discounts, 365- Days

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Published: September 24, 2026 16:25:09 IST

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SHOPPER’S PARADISE: Maharashtra’s First & Biggest ‘Outlet Mall Of India’ Opens in Bhiwandi, Offers Up to 70% Discounts, 365- Days

SHOPPER’S PARADISE: Maharashtra’s First & Biggest ‘Outlet Mall Of India’ Opens in Bhiwandi, Offers Up to 70% Discounts, 365- Days

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24: Move over standard end-of-season sales; Mumbai’s retail landscape has officially entered a new era. Strategically located along the Mumbai-Nashik Highway, Maharashtra’s first and largest dedicated outlet centre, The Outlet Mall of India, is making major waves across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
Positioned as a game-changer for bargain-hunting luxury shoppers, the landmark development brings a globally celebrated retail format to the state for the very first time. Modelled after iconic global destinations like London’s Bicester Village, Las Vegas’s Premium Outlets and more internationally, the centre promises year-round price drops on premium labels.

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The 365-Day Discount Model

Unlike traditional shopping centres where steep markdowns are strictly seasonal, the Outlet Mall of India operates on a permanent, 365-day discount model. Shoppers can access fresh, top-tier stock at up to 70% off every day of the week-frequently undercutting e-commerce platforms and high-street boutique pricing.
Early reports indicate a massive consumer shift. Outlets in Bhiwandi are already generating higher sales volumes than some of Mumbai’s most established, fresh-season malls, with several brands outperforming their flagship stores in upscale retail belts like Bandra.

“The sales have been bigger than some of the fresh malls in Mumbai, and stores have performed better in Bhiwandi than Bandra.”
SHOPPER’S PARADISE: Maharashtra’s First & Biggest ‘Outlet Mall Of India’ Opens in Bhiwandi, Offers Up to 70% Discounts, 365- Days

Curation of 100+ Global Brands

Spanning a massive footprint near the Bhumi World ecosystem, the mall hosts an expansive lineup of over 100 national and international fashion, footwear, and lifestyle powerhouses:

  • Luxury & Premium Apparel: Lacoste, Armani Exchange, Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, GAS, and Superdry.
  • Athletic & Activewear: Adidas, Skechers, ASICS, and major sportswear giants.
  • Womenswear & Trend Fashion: Forever New, Veromoda, Only alongside leading high-street fashion labels.

A Complete Family Day-Out Destination

Designed as a multi-hour lifestyle destination, the complex goes beyond discount shopping. It houses a curated selection of popular Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs), dining avenues, and drive-thrus alongside Mumbai’s largest interactive gaming zone and children’s play arena.
With seamless highway connectivity, vast parking facilities, and all-day entertainment options, the complex transforms Bhiwandi from a traditional logistics hub into MMR’s newest value-shopping capital. For families and fashion enthusiasts alike, The Outlet Mall of India is drawing shoppers from across Mumbai and the MMR with premium brands and exceptional savings.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.


(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 24, 2026 4:25 PM IST
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SHOPPER’S PARADISE: Maharashtra’s First & Biggest ‘Outlet Mall Of India’ Opens in Bhiwandi, Offers Up to 70% Discounts, 365- Days

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SHOPPER’S PARADISE: Maharashtra’s First & Biggest ‘Outlet Mall Of India’ Opens in Bhiwandi, Offers Up to 70% Discounts, 365- Days

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SHOPPER’S PARADISE: Maharashtra’s First & Biggest ‘Outlet Mall Of India’ Opens in Bhiwandi, Offers Up to 70% Discounts, 365- Days
SHOPPER’S PARADISE: Maharashtra’s First & Biggest ‘Outlet Mall Of India’ Opens in Bhiwandi, Offers Up to 70% Discounts, 365- Days
SHOPPER’S PARADISE: Maharashtra’s First & Biggest ‘Outlet Mall Of India’ Opens in Bhiwandi, Offers Up to 70% Discounts, 365- Days
SHOPPER’S PARADISE: Maharashtra’s First & Biggest ‘Outlet Mall Of India’ Opens in Bhiwandi, Offers Up to 70% Discounts, 365- Days

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