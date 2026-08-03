SK Finance Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance, Sustains Growth Momentum

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > SK Finance Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance, Sustains Growth Momentum

SK Finance Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance, Sustains Growth Momentum

SK Finance Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance, Sustains Growth Momentum

Written By:
Last updated: August 3, 2026 16:08:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SK Finance Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance, Sustains Growth Momentum

Mr Rajendra Kumar Setia, MD & CEO, SK Finance Limited

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 3: SK Finance Limited today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reporting a strong performance driven by sustained customer demand, disciplined underwriting, robust collections and continued investment in technology.

You Might Be Interested In

Key Highlights:

  • Assets Under Management (AUM) at ₹16,227 crore as of June 30, 2026
  • Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹104 crore in Q1 FY27

During the quarter, the Company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹104 crore, registering a 19 per cent YoY growth. Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at ₹16,227 crore as on June 30, 2026, also increasing by 19 per cent YoY, driven by healthy demand across commercial vehicle loans, passenger vehicle loans, tractor loans, construction equipment loans and secured business loans.

SK Finance also maintained a strong credit profile with long-term ratings of AA-/Stable from ICRA and CARE Ratings, AA-/Positive from India Ratings, and a short-term rating of A1+.

Commenting on the results, Mr Rajendra Kumar Setia, Managing Director & CEO, SK Finance Limited, said:

“We have begun FY27 on a strong footing, driven by consistent business momentum, disciplined risk management and the trust reposed in us by our customers, dealer partners and lending institutions. Our resilient asset-backed lending model, coupled with a strong focus on execution and governance, continues to position us well for sustainable growth.”

“Technology is central to our growth strategy and our vision of making finance simple, accessible and inclusive. We are strengthening our digital ecosystem through a one-stop customer app and a 24×7 AI-enabled IVR platform that empower customers to check EMI status, access loan details, raise and track service requests, explore loan offers and connect with us anytime. These investments are helping us deliver greater convenience while building a faster, smarter and more scalable lending franchise,” he added.

SK Finance Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance, Sustains Growth Momentum

Looking ahead, SK Finance will continue expanding across underserved markets, strengthening its digital ecosystem and customer relationships, and delivering sustainable growth while maintaining prudent risk management and capital discipline.

About SK Finance Limited

Founded in 1994, SK Finance Limited is one of India’s leading non-banking financial companies with a diversified asset-backed lending portfolio across commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, tractors, construction equipment, secured business loans and home renovation mortgage loans.

The Company operates across 12 states and 2 union territories through a network of 700+ branches supported by 12,000+ employees, combining deep market reach with technology-enabled lending, robust risk management and a customer-first approach.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 3, 2026 4:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Visa beefs up cybersecurity offerings with $2.4 billion BioCatch deal

AM/NS India Calls for Durable Solar Infrastructure to Support India’s Green Energy Goals

US farm agency staff warn trade, research, aid programs at risk from reorganization

US shakes up currency markets with talk of unusual yen-buying via selling euros

Wall St futures gain on Mideast deal hopes; healthcare in focus

LATEST NEWS

'You can't force us to play', Zverev defends top withdrawals at Canadian Open

BRIEF-mPay Reports 1.96 Million User Accounts As Of July 31

Amazon enters $3 trillion club as AI optimism sweeps through Wall Street

ARCHIVE: England set to follow Wales in withdrawing support for Infantino re-election

INDIA RAISES WINDFALL TAX ON DIESEL EXPORTS TO 24 RUPEES/LITRE FROM 15.5 RUPEES/LITRE EFFECTIVE AUGUST 3 – ORDER

'Ted Lasso' returns to the pitch with a new challenge on Apple TV

Visa beefs up cybersecurity offerings with $2.4 billion BioCatch deal

ARCHIVE: England set to follow Wales in withdrawing support for Infantino re-election

Denmark begins extended military conscription in response to Russia, Trump

Massive Attack band says Singapore police detained, questioned them after concert

SK Finance Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance, Sustains Growth Momentum

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SK Finance Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance, Sustains Growth Momentum

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SK Finance Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance, Sustains Growth Momentum
SK Finance Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance, Sustains Growth Momentum
SK Finance Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance, Sustains Growth Momentum
SK Finance Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance, Sustains Growth Momentum

QUICK LINKS