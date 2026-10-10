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Home > BL News > Steel Exchange India Limited Achieves Highest-Ever Re-Bar Production in September 2026 and for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Steel Exchange India Limited Achieves Highest-Ever Re-Bar Production in September 2026 and for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Steel Exchange India Limited Achieves Highest-Ever Re-Bar Production in September 2026 and for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

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Last updated: October 10, 2026 16:08:10 IST

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Steel Exchange India Limited Achieves Highest-Ever Re-Bar Production in September 2026 and for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 10: Steel Exchange India Limited (NSE: STEELXIND | BSE: 534748) has achieved its highest-ever monthly and quarterly production of Re-Bars in its Rolling Mill since inception, with production of 25,095.035 Metric Tonnes (MT) during the month of September 2026 and 69,617.424 MT during the quarter ended September 30, 2026. The achievement follows the successful commissioning and operationalisation of the Reheating Furnace (RHF), which has strengthened the Company’s production capabilities and supported higher Rolling Mill utilisation.

The monthly production of 25,095.035 MT in September 2026 surpassed the previous highest monthly production of 24,823.509 MT recorded in August 2026.

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The total September production comprised 17,677.655 MT from the Continuous Casting Machine (CCM) and 7,417.380 MT from the newly operationalised Reheating Furnace (RHF).

Record Monthly Production

Production Facility – September 2026 Production (MT)

  • Continuous Casting Machine (CCM): 17,677.655 MT
  • Reheating Furnace (RHF): 7,417.380 MT
  • Total Re-Bar Production: 25,095.035 MT

Record Quarterly Production

Months – Production (MT)

  • July: 19,698.880 MT
  • August: 24,823.509 MT
  • September: 25,095.035 MT
  • Total July-September 2026: 69,617.424 MT

The increased production capability is expected to be sustained going forward, with the operationalisation of the Reheating Furnace providing an ongoing enhancement to the Company’s Re-Bar production capacity.

RHF Strengthens Production Capabilities

The successful commissioning and operationalisation of the Reheating Furnace marks an important milestone in strengthening the Company’s Rolling Mill operations. The RHF contributed 7,465.288 MT and 7,417.380 MT of Re-Bar production during August and September 2026, respectively, aggregating to 14,882.668 MT over the two-month period.

Strengthening Manufacturing Capabilities

The record monthly and quarterly production underscores Steel Exchange India’s continued focus on capacity expansion, operational efficiency and strengthening its manufacturing platform for its Well recognised SIMHADRI TMT brand.

Commenting on the operational performance, the management of Steel Exchange India Limited said: “Achieving our highest-ever monthly and quarterly Re-Bar production is a significant operational milestone for Steel Exchange India limited. The successful commissioning and operationalisation of the Reheating Furnace have increased our monthly and quarterly production capabilities and contributed meaningfully to the record output achieved during the month of September and quarter ended September 2026. With the RHF now operational, we expect this enhanced production capability to be sustained going forward. We remain focused on improving capacity utilisation, operational efficiency and production volumes while meeting the growing demand for our products.”

About Steel Exchange India Limited

Steel Exchange India Limited (SEIL), part of the Vizag Profiles Group, is a leading manufacturer of TMT rebars under the brand ‘SIMHADRI TMT’. Founded in 1999, the Company has grown from a steel trading and online platform into one of the most trusted integrated steel manufacturers in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

SEIL operates an Integrated Steel Plant & Power Unit in Vizianagaram Dist, Near Visakhapatnam. These facilities house sponge iron, billet, rolling mill, and power generation capacities, enabling complete backward and forward integration for long steel production.

With a strong brand presence and supply track record to the Armed Forces and critical infrastructure projects, SEIL is known for quality and reliability. In line with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ vision, the Company is diversifying into specialty steels under the PLI scheme to support import substitution and expand its value-added offerings.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 10, 2026 4:08 PM IST
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Steel Exchange India Limited Achieves Highest-Ever Re-Bar Production in September 2026 and for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

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Steel Exchange India Limited Achieves Highest-Ever Re-Bar Production in September 2026 and for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

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Steel Exchange India Limited Achieves Highest-Ever Re-Bar Production in September 2026 and for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026
Steel Exchange India Limited Achieves Highest-Ever Re-Bar Production in September 2026 and for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026
Steel Exchange India Limited Achieves Highest-Ever Re-Bar Production in September 2026 and for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026
Steel Exchange India Limited Achieves Highest-Ever Re-Bar Production in September 2026 and for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2026

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