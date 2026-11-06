Swastika Castal Delivers Robust H1 FY27; Net Profit Surges 30%, Total Income Up 24% YoY

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], November 6: Swastika Castal Limited (BSE – SWASTIKAAL | 544452), an established manufacturer of high-precision aluminium castings with integrated manufacturing capabilities and growing global export presence, has reported its unaudited financial results for H1 FY27.

Standalone Key Financial Highlights – H1 FY27

Total Income: ₹21.25 Cr, up 24% YoY .

₹21.25 Cr, up . EBITDA: ₹3.34 Cr, up 27% YoY .

₹3.34 Cr, up . EBITDA Margin: 15.71%, improved by 44 bps YoY .

15.71%, improved by . Net Profit (PAT): ₹1.71 Cr, up 30% YoY .

₹1.71 Cr, up . PAT Margin: 8.05%, improved by 36 bps YoY.

EBITDA is calculated on Total Income

Key Highlights – H1 FY27

Significant growth across key metrics: Total Income grew 24% YoY to ₹21.25 Cr , EBITDA rose 27% to ₹3.34 Cr and PAT increased 30% to ₹1.71 Cr , with EBITDA margin expanding 44 bps to 15.71% and PAT margin 36 bps to 8.05% .

Total Income grew , EBITDA rose and PAT increased , with EBITDA margin expanding and PAT margin . Positive operating cash flow: The company generated ₹1.04 Cr of cash from operating activities in H1 FY27 , compared with an outflow of ₹8.72 Cr in H1 FY26.

The company generated , compared with an outflow of ₹8.72 Cr in H1 FY26. Headroom for growth: The company has ample headroom to scale volumes within its existing capacity, supported by the planned capacity expansion by the end of FY27.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. Varun Sharda, Managing Director of Swastika Castal Limited, said: “H1 FY27 has been a period of strong, broad-based growth for Swastika. Our Total Income grew 24% YoY, reflecting healthy demand for our precision aluminium castings. Profitability grew ahead of the topline – EBITDA increased 27% with margins expanding 44 bps, and Net Profit rose 30%. Equally encouraging, we generated positive operating cash flow during the half, underlining the quality of our growth.

The industry environment is increasingly in our favour. Sustained investment in power transmission and distribution, grid modernisation and railway expansion, along with the growing shift towards lightweight aluminium components across industrial applications, is creating strong long-term demand. Global customers are also diversifying their supply chains towards reliable Indian manufacturers, which is supporting our export momentum across Europe, Mexico and the USA while deepening our relationships with international customers. Our integrated facility at Karjan, with in-house heat treatment, machining and testing, enables us to deliver ready-to-use, value-added components and positions us well to capture this opportunity.

Looking ahead, we are confident of sustaining this business momentum. We will continue to deepen our presence in power transmission and electrical applications, broaden our customer base across domestic and international markets, and increase the share of machined and value-added products. We have ample headroom to scale volumes within our existing capacity, and our planned capacity expansion in upcoming periods will further strengthen our growth platform. Together with emerging opportunities across railways, industrial applications, government projects and defence, we believe Swastika is well placed to deliver sustainable, profitable growth and create long-term value for all our stakeholders.

About Swastika Castal Limited

Swastika Castal Limited, incorporated in 1996, is a Vadodara-headquartered manufacturer of high-precision aluminium castings. The company specialises in multiple casting processes including sand casting, gravity die casting, and centrifugal casting, enabling it to cater to diverse industrial applications requiring structural strength, dimensional accuracy, and durability.

Swastika delivers ready-to-use machined aluminium components supported by an integrated manufacturing setup at Karjan, Vadodara. The facility includes in-house heat treatment, machining, and advanced testing infrastructure, allowing tighter quality control, improved efficiency, and reduced dependency on external outsourcing.

The company serves critical sectors such as electrical equipment and power transmission, railways, automotive, oil & gas, industrial machinery, and textiles. With exports to Europe, Mexico, and the USA, Swastika has established a presence across multiple international markets.

The company was listed on the BSE SME Platform in July 2025.

For FY26, the company has reported Total Income of ₹36.19 Cr, EBITDA of ₹6.22 Cr and Net Profit of ₹3.28 Cr.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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