Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 20: In cyber fraud, minutes decide whether money can be traced or is lost for good. Today, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (BSE: 539607) announced the commercial launch of BluVaani (The Sovereign AI Call Dispatcher), an India-built, complete sovereign edge AI solution that runs entirely on the customer’s own premises with no Internet needed, making it one of India’s first sovereign, on-premises AI call dispatchers for police helplines.

Built around an AI voice agent that works in all Indian vernacular languages, it answers the citizen’s call at the very first minute, understands the complaint, opens the case and puts it in front of an officer. BluVaani is part of Blue Cloud’s Access Genie platform and is now available to police departments, government agencies and public service helplines.

The launch follows a successfully completed pilot project on a state police cyber-crime helpline. In ten operating days, BluVaani handled more than 8,500 calls and flagged more than 1,500 possible fraud cases for officer review. These are results from a live public helpline, not from a laboratory.

The problem every helpline faces

A helpline is only as strong as its first minute. When call volumes surge, citizens wait, details are taken in a hurry, repeat callers are treated as strangers, and officers lose hours to paperwork that should have taken seconds.

BluVaani was built to remove that bottleneck without removing the officer from the decision.

What BluVaani does

Runs entirely on the department’s own premises, with no Internet needed.

Works in all Indian vernacular languages, so every citizen can report a complaint in the language they speak.

Answers every call and understands the complaint in a natural conversation.

Extracts the key details and creates the case record, so that no detail is lost to a rushed note.

Recognises repeat callers and links them to the existing file, so that the officer sees the full picture.

Flags possible fraud cases and places them at the top of the officer’s desk for review.

Keeps the citizen informed with status updates on WhatsApp, so that no one is left wondering.

Sovereign by design

BluVaani runs on a BlueEdge server deployed on the customer’s own premises, as part of Blue Cloud’s Access Genie platform. It needs no Internet connection: calls are processed at the edge, inside the department’s own four walls, and nothing is sent to an outside cloud.

At the close of the pilot, all call transcripts and audio recordings were formally handed over to the department, which took custody of them, and none were retained by Blue Cloud or its implementation partner. The department then cleared the removal of the deployed server.

For police and government agencies, this means the data, the infrastructure and the decisions stay in their own hands.

Officers decide. Always.

BluVaani handles first contact and paperwork. Officers review and file every case. Investigation and every decision remain with the police. The technology widens what an officer can handle; it does not replace the officer’s judgement.

Statement from the Group Chairman

“A citizen who has just lost their savings to fraud deserves a voice that answers, listens and acts at once. In ten days, BluVaani took more than 8,500 calls and placed over 1,500 possible fraud cases before officers for review, and the officers made every decision. Today BluVaani moves from pilot to product. This is AI in the service of public safety, and we intend to take it to police forces and public service helplines across the country.”

Sri Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Group

Statement from the product team

“BluVaani was designed around one idea: the officer should never lose a minute to what a machine can do. It answers the call, captures the complaint, recognises the repeat caller and keeps the citizen informed, so that the officer starts from a complete case and not from a blank page. The pilot told us that the approach works on a real helpline. Now we take it to every department that wants it.”

Kirthi Priya Kamana, Deputy Product Officer, Blue Cloud

Why this matters

India’s public helplines carry the weight of a digital economy that is growing faster than the systems built to protect it. BluVaani shows that the first line of response can be answered, structured and acted on at a scale a human desk alone cannot sustain, while accountability stays with the police.

Its commercial launch also marks a further step in Blue Cloud’s journey as an AI-first group building sovereign, India-built platforms for public safety.

Availability

BluVaani is available now for deployment. Departments and agencies interested in BluVaani may contact the media contact below to be connected with the Blue Cloud team.

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