Dr Amitoj Singh Chhina

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 19: India’s achievement of becoming polio-free was built on extensive immunisation campaigns, community participation and sustained disease surveillance. While the absence of indigenous wild poliovirus transmission represents a major public-health milestone, maintaining this status requires continued monitoring and high vaccination coverage to protect children against the possibility of the virus returning.¹

Wild poliovirus type 1 continues to circulate in Afghanistan and Pakistan, the two countries where the disease remains endemic. India’s geographical proximity to these regions and ongoing cross-border movement make continued vigilance important. Maintaining strong immunisation coverage ensures that communities remain protected even when the disease is no longer part of their everyday experience.²

Dr Amitoj Singh Chhina, Paediatrician & Neonatologist, Cloudnine Hospital, Bengaluru, said, “The success of India’s polio eradication efforts demonstrates the importance of combining widespread vaccination with consistent public-health monitoring. However, the responsibility does not end once a country achieves polio-free status. Maintaining high immunisation coverage and identifying potential threats through surveillance are equally important to protecting children and preventing the disease from making a return.”

Polio is a highly infectious viral disease that primarily affects young children. Its transmission can go unnoticed because many infected individuals experience no symptoms or only mild illness. However, the virus can attack the nervous system and cause irreversible paralysis. Around one in 200 infections can result in paralysis, while 5–10% of those who develop paralysis may die if their breathing muscles are affected. There is no cure for polio, making vaccination the most effective means of prevention.⁴

The Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) recommends three primary doses of the polio vaccine at 6, 10 and 14 weeks of age, followed by booster doses at 16–18 months and 4–6 years. Completing the recommended schedule is essential to maintaining protection through infancy, early childhood and the school-entry years.³

Dr Chhina added, “Parents should understand that immunisation is a continuous commitment during childhood. Completing the primary doses and following through with the recommended booster vaccinations helps ensure that children receive the protection advised for their age. Healthcare professionals must continue to reinforce the importance of these milestones, while families should regularly review vaccination records and seek guidance on any pending doses.”

India’s polio-free status reflects decades of collective effort. Preserving this achievement calls for continued cooperation between families, healthcare professionals and public-health authorities. Sustained vaccination coverage, effective surveillance and awareness of the importance of timely immunisation will remain central to ensuring that future generations grow up protected from polio.¹˒²˒³

References

1. World Health Organization. India: A push to vaccinate every child, everywhere, ended polio in India [Internet]. New Delhi: WHO; 2021 Apr 7 [cited 2026 Oct 14]. Available from: https://www.who.int/india/news-room/feature-stories/detail/a-push-to-vaccinate-every-child-everywhere-ended-polio-in-india

2. Global Polio Eradication Initiative. Circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus count [Internet]. [cited 2026 Oct 14]. Available from: https://polioeradication.org/circulating-vaccine-derived-poliovirus-count/

3. Shastri DD, et al. Indian Academy of Pediatrics (IAP) Advisory Committee on Vaccines and Immunization Practices (ACVIP): recommended immunization schedule (2025) and update on immunization for children aged 0 through 18 years. Indian Pediatr. 2025.

4. World Health Organization. Poliomyelitis [Internet]. Geneva: World Health Organization; [cited 2026 Oct 14]. Available from: https://www.who.int/news-room/fact-sheets/detail/poliomyelitis

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