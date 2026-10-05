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Home > BL News > Vadodara’s New Era Senior Secondary School Becomes Gujarat’s First School to Receive QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating

Vadodara’s New Era Senior Secondary School Becomes Gujarat’s First School to Receive QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating

Vadodara’s New Era Senior Secondary School Becomes Gujarat’s First School to Receive QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating

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Last updated: October 5, 2026 19:20:11 IST

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Vadodara’s New Era Senior Secondary School Becomes Gujarat’s First School to Receive QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], October 5: Gujarat based New Era Senior Secondary School has achieved the prestigious Diamond Rating by QS I-GAUGE and has become the first school in Gujarat to be awarded by QS I-GAUGE. This is a significant milestone for school education in Gujarat. This accomplishment puts the school among the few institutions in India to have undergone the independent QS I-GAUGE rating, a recognition signifying the school’s holistic strategy toward imparting quality education and nurturing its students.

The QS I-GAUGE rating system has been designed for Indian higher education institutions. It is a combination of the global expertise of QS Quacquarelli Symonds, UK, and local knowledge to measure the quality of education from a 360-degree view. The assessment includes important parameters like Teaching & Learning, Competency Development, Resources & Facilities, Social Responsibility & Sensitization, Health & Safety, Governance & Inclusion Practices, and Academic Facilitator.

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The assessment also covers niche areas such as Life Skills & Professional Development, E-Learning, Arts & Culture, and Sports Activities, offering an impartial review across academic, infrastructural, developmental, and institutional parameters. Thus, the Diamond Rating acknowledges the school’s effort to build a learning environment beyond classroom education.

Speaking about the achievement, Dr. Geetika Madan Patel, Trustee of NESSS, said, “The QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating is a matter of pride for our entire fraternity. We are the first school in Gujarat to receive this recognition, which speaks volumes about our commitment to world-class infrastructure, forward-looking governance and an inclusive environment where students can thrive.”

The recognition also recognizes the collective efforts of the school community, said Principal Mrs. Leena Nair, “This recognition is a testimony of the collective commitment of our educators, students and parents. We promise to nurture well-rounded global citizens through comprehensive assessment of key areas from pedagogy to life skills, while maintaining our standards of academic excellence.”

Congratulating the institution on the distinction, Ravin Nair, Managing Director, QS I-GAUGE said, “New Era Senior Secondary School’s Diamond Rating is a major milestone for the institution and for school education in Gujarat. It is the first school in the state to be awarded a QS I-GAUGE rating. We congratulate the whole school community on this well-deserved recognition.”

The Diamond Rating is another milestone for New Era Senior Secondary School in its continuous quest for quality & continuous improvement. The school continues to strengthen its approach to preparing students for an evolving world. The school focuses on academic learning, life skills, inclusion, co-curricular development and student wellbeing.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2026 7:20 PM IST
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Vadodara’s New Era Senior Secondary School Becomes Gujarat’s First School to Receive QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating

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Vadodara’s New Era Senior Secondary School Becomes Gujarat’s First School to Receive QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating
Vadodara’s New Era Senior Secondary School Becomes Gujarat’s First School to Receive QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating
Vadodara’s New Era Senior Secondary School Becomes Gujarat’s First School to Receive QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating
Vadodara’s New Era Senior Secondary School Becomes Gujarat’s First School to Receive QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating

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