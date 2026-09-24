Vaia Expands into the US Market, Bringing Its AI Intelligence Platform to American Financial Institutions

Bengaluru-born AI company is building a deeper US presence as financial institutions accelerate adoption of agentic AI across investment, wealth and enterprise workflows

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 24: Vaia, an AI-powered intelligence platform for financial institutions, has announced its expansion into the United States to serve banks, investment firms, wealth managers and family offices, marking an important step in the company’s global growth. The move comes as financial institutions increasingly look beyond experimental AI tools toward systems that can work across real investment, data, reporting and operational workflows.

Vaia has built proprietary financial and sustainability LLMs, agentic AI systems and managed technology solutions for complex institutional use cases. That same demand is now accelerating fastest in the United States, and building in that market is the natural next step.

Vaia is building an in-house US team across technology, product, domain and go-to-market roles, bringing on people who understand how American financial institutions actually evaluate, adopt and operate technology. The company has allocated 22% of its funds toward US hiring and expansion. Rather than selling in from afar, Vaia is building its US presence alongside the institutions it wants to serve.

“Taking technology built and refined in India into the hands of some of the world’s most sophisticated financial institutions is an important milestone for us. But this is not simply about taking an Indian product to the US. We are building Vaia in the US as well, with local technology, product and commercial teams who understand the market deeply and can build alongside our clients. Our ambition is to bring together the best of both ecosystems and create a truly global financial AI company.” – Shruthi Cauvery, Founder, Vaia

Vaia’s model is built around managed services rather than a single standalone product. The company works across investment research, due diligence, financial modelling, portfolio intelligence, wealth advisory, reporting, compliance, sustainability and enterprise knowledge, with the ability to design, build, integrate, deploy and continue managing the technology around each institution’s needs.

For clients, the proposition is straightforward. Instead of bringing in separate AI vendors, implementation partners, data teams and workflow consultants, Vaia aims to become one partner across AI, data, workflows and execution.

At the centre of the platform is OlafAI, Vaia’s AI agent, supported by proprietary financial and sustainability models and enterprise integrations. Together, these capabilities help institutions connect information spread across documents, spreadsheets, CRMs, data rooms and internal systems, and turn it into intelligence that can actually be used across teams.

Vaia’s US strategy will focus on direct engagement with senior decision makers, backed by a local team embedded in the market rather than operating remotely. The US will therefore be more than a new market for Vaia. It will also become an important centre for customer learning, product development and financial services expertise.

The expansion comes as Vaia enters its next stage of growth, with an internal valuation approaching high double-digits fueled by investor interest and market sentiment around vertical LLM players focused on specific segments.

Its broader technology ecosystem includes NVIDIA Connect, the AWS partner ecosystem, the Anthropic Partner Network, Cloudflare for Startups, the Sarvam AI Startup Program, and subsidised AI compute through the IndiaAI Mission. As financial institutions adopt AI more deeply, Vaia believes the opportunity is moving beyond individual tools toward systems that understand an institution’s data, workflows and operating context.

That is the role Vaia wants to play in the US: one technology and managed services partner across the financial institution.

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