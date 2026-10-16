Yogesh Dixit: Shaping India’s Entertainment Scene Through Hospitality, Live Events, and Independent Song Producer

From artist management and international live entertainment to independent song producer and music label ownership, Yogesh Dixit’s journey spans more than two decades across India’s music, nightlife, and hospitality industries.

New Delhi [India], October 16: Yogesh Dixit is an entrepreneur, entertainer and song producer who has worked for over twenty years in artist management live shows, music production, label ownership and hospitality. Yogesh Dixit’s career shows a link to India’s changing music and nightlife world mixing artist ties, club gigs, music work and hospitality projects.

Yogesh Dixit started in the music and nightlife world in 2002 by managing artists and running shows at Elevate Club, a well‑known nightlife spot in the National Capital Region. Between 2002 and 2007 Yogesh Dixit worked closely with foreign performers learning how to coordinate artists run live shows execute events and manage entertainment.

Yogesh Dixit’s early contacts were artists from UK Punjabi music, techno and house music such as Juggy D, Jay Sean and Jazzy B. This early time helped Yogesh Dixit build ties in the music and nightlife scene and shaped Yogesh Dixit’s view of artist management and live shows.

Building a Foundation in Live Events and Artist Management

In 2008 Yogesh Dixit started YS Events, a move in Yogesh Dixit’s business path. YS Events broadened Yogesh Dixit’s work to include planning events, managing artists, producing music and creating entertainment.

Through YS Events Yogesh Dixit built ties with artists, performers, venues and industry players working on club shows, entertainment styles and music projects. Yogesh Dixit has been part of over 1,000 club and concert events in India and in places like Dubai, Bangkok and Nepal with both Indian and foreign artists.

Yogesh Dixit’s experience covers planning and running shows artist spots, concert bookings and entertainment projects. Working in markets and with many crowds gave Yogesh Dixit real knowledge of how live entertainment operates and sells.

YS Events grew into artist representation and talent management. During that time Yogesh Dixit handled a roster that is said to be one of the largest in North India mixing well‑known performers with new talent. Yogesh Dixit’s roster included Bohemia, Juggy D, Kingston, Hardy Sandhu, Neha Kakkar, Sonu Kakkar, Tony Kakkar, DJ Chetas, DJ Aqeel, Akhil, Navvinder, Sukh‑E Muzical Doctorz and Badshah.

YS Events also offered help to restaurants and nightclubs linking artist management and live shows with the hospitality field.

Independent Song Producer for Leading Labels

Song producer grew into a part of Yogesh Dixit’s live entertainment work. As a producer for independent music projects Yogesh Dixit has worked on releases with famous artists and music companies such as T‑Series, Sony Music, Speed Records, Universal Music, Times Music and Saregama.

Yogesh Dixit’s early work at Elevate Club gave Yogesh Dixit a base in managing artists and running nightlife. Starting YS Events grew that base into a business and later Yogesh Dixit’s work as a song producer, label owner and in hospitality mixed creative work, live shows and business.

Yogesh Dixit’s music portfolio contains projects tied to well‑known songs like Coka- Sukh‑E Muzical Doctorz, All Black- Sukh‑E Muzical Doctorz and Raftaar, Wah Wai Wahh- Sukh‑E Muzical Doctorz and Neha Kakkar, Suicide- Sukh‑E Muzical Doctorz, Jaguar- Sukh‑E Muzical. Bohemia, Bamb- Sukh‑E Muzical Doctorz and Badshah, Video Bana De- Sukh‑E Muzical Doctorz and Aastha Gill, Jingle Bell- Yo Yo Honey Singh, Superstar- Sukh‑E Muzical Doctorz, I Need Ya- Sukh‑E Muzical Doctorz, Sniper- Sukh‑E Muzical Doctorz, Insane- Sukh‑E Muzical Doctorz and Gaddi- Pardhaan featuring Bohemia.

Artists linked to these releases are Sukh‑E Muzical Doctorz, Raftaar, Neha Kakkar, Badshah, Bohemia, Aastha Gill, Yo Yo Honey Singh and Pardhaan. Many of these songs have drawn online crowds with some releases getting tens or hundreds of millions of views on YouTube.

Throughout his journey in the independent music industry, Yogesh Dixit has worked on music projects associated with Jaani, one of the prominent songwriters in the Indian music industry, and collaborated on projects involving acclaimed music video directors ArvindrKhaira and Robby Singh.

These projects show his work inside the music world, where artists, producers, labels and creative teams work together to make and release music for many listeners.

Dixit has experience in artist management, music projects and live entertainment. This has let him see parts of a song’s commercial path from working with artists and coordinating projects to partnering with labels and reaching audiences online.

Music Label Ownership: Bhakti Music Station and Desi Music Station

In addition to producing songs Dixit has built his presence in the music industry by owning and managing Bhakti Music Station and Desi Music Station. These music labels show two areas of his interest in recorded music: devotional content and the wider independent music scene.

Through Bhakti Music Station Dixit has concentrated on music and spiritual content. He brings together music projects, creative collaborations and digital distribution. The label has released music, such as Devo Ke Dev Mahadev, which reached more than 100 million views on YouTube. This shows how many people watch music online.

His music portfolio also includes Tata Summo showing his work with music projects in many styles and audiences.

Through Desi Music Station and Bhakti Music Station Dixit does more than produce songs. He. Manages music properties. His work covers business aspects of music such as project development, label operations, artist collaborations and online content distribution.

His ongoing work in music shows his interest in building music properties that can grow their own identity reach audiences and create lasting chances in the changing music industry.

His newest music projects are Bairagi and Chalo Re Shiv Dham Chalo. They show his continued work in music production and project development. These projects also show his involvement in devotional music along with his wider independent music work.

Expanding into Hospitality and Nightlife

In 2014 Dixit grew his career into hospitality and food and beverage by working with First Fiddle Restaurants, led by entrepreneur Priyank Sukhija.

During this time he worked in entertainment and hospitality at places like Dragonfly, Diablo, Lord of the Drinks Flying Saucer, RPM, Tamasha and Plum. He handled entertainment programming, hiring, coordinating operations and organizing events.

This period deepened the link between his entertainment experience and the hospitality field. It also widened his understanding of how music, programming, artist appearances and events shape the identity and customer experience of restaurants, bars and nightlife spots.

In addition to these roles his wider hospitality interests involve nightlife and restaurant projects like Mhouz, White Delhi and Globe.

His work in hospitality and entertainment shows an approach to venue programming, live shows, artist relationships and the business of making memorable experiences for audiences.

About Yogesh Dixit

Yogesh Dixit is a New Delhi-based entrepreneur, entertainment professional, and song producer with more than two decades of experience across artist management, live events, independent music production, music label ownership, hospitality, and nightlife operations.

He began his association with the club and music industry in 2002 at Elevate Club and founded YS Events in 2008. His professional journey includes more than 1,000 club and concert appearances across India and international destinations, collaborations involving Indian and international artists, and independent music projects associated with established music labels.

He owns and manages Bhakti Music Station and Desi Music Station, with interests spanning devotional music, independent music production, and digital content distribution. His career continues to bring together experience in artist management, song production, event execution, music labels, and hospitality.