The launch strengthens Aayush Wellness’s nutraceutical portfolio, leveraging its Singapore presence to tap into growing global demand and explore expansion opportunities across Southeast Asia and international markets.

Mumbai, November 13, 2026: Aayush Wellness Limited (BSE: 539528), an integrated healthcare and wellness company, has announced the launch of its Aayush Wellness Himalayan Shilajit Drops, marking its entry into the growing Shilajit-based wellness and vitality supplement category. The launch represents another step in the Company’s strategy to diversify its nutraceutical portfolio and participate in specialized consumer wellness segments with promising domestic and international market potential.

Addressing Growing Consumer Demand in an Expanding Market

Increasing lifestyle demands, changing dietary habits and growing awareness of preventive healthcare are driving consumer interest in products focused on everyday energy, stamina and overall wellness. According to a 2024 Supradyn Fatigue Survey commissioned by Bayer, 85% of urban Indians aged 25–35 reported waking up tired, while 81% experienced declining energy levels throughout the day. These findings highlight the growing relevance of nutrition and wellness solutions addressing everyday lifestyle needs.

This evolving consumer demand is reflected in the growth of the global Shilajit market. The global Shilajit market was valued at approximately USD 206.64 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 436.72 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of approximately 8.67% during 2026–2034. The Asia-Pacific region accounted for approximately 61% of the global market in 2025, highlighting the strategic relevance of the region.

Additionally, liquid Shilajit accounted for approximately 60.72% of the global market in 2025, reflecting the commercial relevance of convenient liquid-based formulations. These market trends present opportunities for companies to develop differentiated products catering to evolving consumer preferences.

Entering this emerging category, Aayush Wellness introduces Himalayan Shilajit Drops, featuring Himalayan-sourced Shilajit extract in a convenient liquid-drop format. The product is positioned around daily energy, stamina and vitality support, with key attributes including a fulvic-acid-rich, mineral-dense formulation and heavy-metal testing.

The liquid delivery format offers consumers a convenient alternative to conventional Shilajit consumption formats. The launch further complements the Company’s expanding nutraceutical portfolio across sleep, immunity, gut health, liver care, respiratory wellness and metabolic health, strengthening its presence across multiple specialised wellness categories.

India’s nutraceutical industry presents a substantial growth opportunity, with the market estimated at USD 30.37 billion in 2024 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% between 2025 and 2030, according to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries.

Beyond the domestic market, Southeast Asia offers attractive opportunities for natural-origin wellness products, supported by growing consumer interest in preventive healthcare, traditional herbal ingredients and premium nutritional supplements. Singapore holds strategic importance in Aayush Wellness’s international expansion strategy. The Company has already established a wholly owned subsidiary in Singapore, providing an existing corporate presence from which it can explore international business opportunities. Singapore’s position as a regional commercial and distribution hub also offers potential access to wider Southeast Asian markets.

With growing international interest in traditional wellness ingredients and premium herbal supplements, the Company sees opportunities to explore the introduction of suitable products, including Himalayan Shilajit Drops, into international markets, subject to applicable regulatory and market-entry requirements. By expanding its product portfolio and exploring opportunities across domestic and international markets, Aayush Wellness aims to strengthen its consumer reach and build a diversified wellness business.

“With the launch of Himalayan Shilajit Drops, we are further diversifying our nutraceutical portfolio and expanding our presence across emerging wellness categories. Our broader objective is to build a diversified consumer wellness business with opportunities across India and international markets. We believe that continued product expansion, combined with our existing business presence in Singapore, provides a platform to explore new consumer segments and potential growth opportunities.” Said, Naveena Kumar, Managing Director of Aayush Wellness Limited.

The launch reinforces Aayush Wellness’s focus on portfolio diversification, consumer-oriented product development and expanding its presence in the evolving nutraceutical and preventive healthcare industry.

About Aayush Wellness Limited

(ISO 9000 and 22000 certified company)

Aayush Wellness Limited [BSE scrip code: 539528, MSEI Symbol – AAYUSH], established in 1984, is a pioneering name in health and wellness solutions, dedicated to offering products that merge wellbeing with innovation. We are India’s preventive healthcare company committed to offering quality products and services to enhance consumer well-being. Aayush Wellness continues to lead the industry in promoting healthier lifestyle choices through its diverse range of wellness products and services. For more information, please visit www.aayushwellness.com or Call: 8655611700 for business inquiries.

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