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Home > Business News > Blue Cloud Commences Delivery of US$15.5 Million AI Infrastructure Order from IBM Cloud Inc

Blue Cloud Commences Delivery of US$15.5 Million AI Infrastructure Order from IBM Cloud Inc

Blue Cloud Commences Delivery of US$15.5 Million AI Infrastructure Order from IBM Cloud Inc

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Last updated: October 7, 2026 11:12:11 IST

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Blue Cloud Commences Delivery of US$15.5 Million AI Infrastructure Order from IBM Cloud Inc

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 7: Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited (“Blue Cloud” or “the Company”) (BSE: 539607; NSE: BLUECLOUDS), an AI-first technology company, today provided an update, further to its announcement of 25 September 2026, that its wholly owned US subsidiary, Global Impx Inc. (“GIX”), has commenced delivery of the AI Infrastructure Design, Deployment and Support Services engagement for IBM Cloud Inc, under the signed Statement of Work at a fixed fee of US$15.5 million (approximately ₹147 crore).

Engagement at a glance

Particulars Details
Client IBM Cloud Inc
Service provider Global Impx Inc. (GIX), wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Cloud
Scope AI infrastructure design, deployment and support services
Contract value US$15.5 million, fixed fee, exclusive of applicable taxes (approximately ₹147 crore)
Commencement 22 September 2026, the commencement date under the Statement of Work
Deployment location New Jersey, USA
Delivery structure 13-phase implementation plan; five payment milestones; project reviews at least once every two weeks

The engagement

The Statement of Work is issued under a Master Services Agreement between the two companies dated 21 August 2026.

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GIX will deliver a scalable, secure, high-performance environment for the client’s AI and machine-learning workloads, covering model development, training, fine-tuning and inference, through a 13-phase implementation plan with project reviews at least once every two weeks.

The work spans four stages:

Design: assessment of AI workloads and existing infrastructure, followed by the high-level architecture and detailed design;

Build: GPU compute clusters, high-performance storage and networking, AI/ML platforms and Kubernetes-based orchestration, with model training and inference environments;

Secure and operate: identity and access controls, network segmentation, encryption, monitoring, backup and disaster recovery;

Validate and hand over: performance testing, documentation, knowledge transfer and production handover, followed by a stabilisation and support period.

Work is now under way on Phase 1 (requirement gathering) and Phase 2 (infrastructure assessment), covering AI/ML workload and infrastructure assessment ahead of architecture and design.

The project runs to defined service levels, including infrastructure and GPU availability of at least 99.5 per cent, critical alerts within 15 minutes and response to critical incidents within 30 minutes.

Fees are payable against five milestones: project kick-off (20 per cent; US$3.10 million, approximately ₹29.45 crore), design approval (20 per cent; US$3.10 million, approximately ₹29.45 crore), infrastructure deployment (30 per cent; US$4.65 million, approximately ₹44.18 crore), testing (20 per cent; US$3.10 million, approximately ₹29.45 crore) and go-live (10 per cent; US$1.55 million, approximately ₹14.73 crore).

Invoices are payable within 90 days of receipt.

The engagement is being executed by GIX, which became a wholly owned subsidiary of Blue Cloud in June 2026 and forms part of the Company’s AI infrastructure business in the United States, its largest market.

Next steps

With requirement gathering and infrastructure assessment under way, the engagement moves next to high-level architecture and detailed design, followed by deployment of GPU compute, storage, networking and AI/ML platforms, testing, and production handover.

Design approval is the second of the five payment milestones under the Statement of Work.

Management comment

Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman, Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited, said:

“Since we announced this order, our focus has moved from contract to delivery. Our team has begun requirement gathering and infrastructure assessment, the groundwork that determines how well everything built on top of it performs. We intend to run this engagement to the standard IBM Cloud expects, and to bring the same discipline to every AI infrastructure programme we take on.”

Vinod Babu Bollikonda, Managing Director and Group CEO, said:

“The first two phases set the foundation for the architecture and design that follow. We are working to the milestones and service levels in the Statement of Work, including 99.5 per cent availability, and our priority now is a clean design approval and a firm path to deployment.”

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 7, 2026 11:12 AM IST
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Blue Cloud Commences Delivery of US$15.5 Million AI Infrastructure Order from IBM Cloud Inc

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Blue Cloud Commences Delivery of US$15.5 Million AI Infrastructure Order from IBM Cloud Inc
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Blue Cloud Commences Delivery of US$15.5 Million AI Infrastructure Order from IBM Cloud Inc
Blue Cloud Commences Delivery of US$15.5 Million AI Infrastructure Order from IBM Cloud Inc

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