Chaichun Inaugurates India’s First Luxury Tea Experience Room in Siliguri

Landmark initiative aims to elevate Indian tea culture, support tea growers and position India as a global leader in premium tea experiences

Siliguri, (West Bengal) [India], July 01: Marking a significant milestone for the Indian tea industry, Chaichun today inaugurated India’s First Luxury Tea Experience Room, Café & Boutique in Siliguri in the distinguished presence of Shri Rajesh Agrawal, IAS, Commerce Secretary, Department of Commerce, Government of India, along with Shri Amit Kumar, Joint Secretary, Department of Commerce, Government of India, and Shri C. Murugan, IAS, Deputy Chairman, Tea Board of India.

The inauguration marks a landmark moment not only for Chaichun but also for the broader Indian tea industry, bringing together government leadership, policymakers and industry stakeholders to celebrate India’s rich tea heritage and its growing global potential.

Coinciding with Chaichun’s tenth anniversary, the launch introduces a first-of-its-kind destination dedicated to celebrating Indian tea through immersive experiences, education, culture and industry collaboration. The occasion also marked the unveiling of Chaichun’s refreshed luxury brand identity, reflecting its evolution into a premium, experience-led tea lifestyle brand.

Spread across over 5,000 square feet, the Luxury Tea Experience Room has been thoughtfully designed as a multi-sensory destination that seamlessly blends tea, culture, education and experiential retail. Located in Siliguri—the gateway to India’s most celebrated tea-growing regions—the Experience Room has been envisioned as a destination that strengthens the connection between consumers and the world of tea while promoting tea tourism and showcasing India’s rich tea heritage to a global audience.

The dignitaries toured the Experience Room and experienced its immersive offerings, including curated tea tastings, experiential zones and India’s first Tea Audio-Visual Experience Room. They appreciated the concept’s unique approach to showcasing Indian tea culture, promoting tea tourism and creating a world-class platform for tea appreciation and consumer engagement.

The Experience Room houses a curated collection of more than 300 teas and bespoke blends, sourced from India’s finest tea-growing regions and select international origins. Through guided tastings, immersive experiences and educational programmes, visitors can explore the diversity, heritage and craftsmanship that define Indian tea.

Importantly, the Experience Room has been conceived not only as a showcase for Chaichun, but as a platform for the broader tea industry. Tea growers, estates and producers from across India will have opportunities to showcase their teas, share their stories and engage directly with consumers, buyers and visitors, creating greater visibility, market access and appreciation for Indian tea.

The Room also features personalised experiences such as Tea Profiling, Make Your Own Blend, Curated Tea Gifting, and structured tea learning programmes designed for enthusiasts, professionals and entrepreneurs.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajeev Baid, Founder of Chaichun, said, “This Experience Room is the realisation of a dream that has been close to my heart for many years—not just for Chaichun, but for the Indian tea industry as a whole. Our vision was to create a destination that celebrates the richness, heritage and craftsmanship of Indian tea while creating opportunities for tea growers, estates and producers to showcase their teas and stories to the world. If this initiative helps strengthen tea tourism, support tea-growing communities and create greater appreciation for Indian tea globally, then we will have achieved something far greater than a business milestone. This is our contribution to the future of Indian tea.”

As Chaichun enters its second decade, the Luxury Tea Experience Room represents more than the launch of a destination—it reflects a long-term vision to elevate tea appreciation, support tea-growing communities, promote tea tourism and position India as a global leader in premium tea experiences.

About Chaichun

Founded by Rajeev Baid, Chaichun is a premium tea brand dedicated to creating exceptional tea experiences through carefully curated teas, innovative blends and immersive consumer engagement. Over the past decade, the brand has combined deep tea expertise with modern design, storytelling and experiential retail to redefine tea culture for contemporary consumers.

About Aman Tea Group

Chaichun is part of the Aman Tea Group, one of India’s leading tea enterprises, producing over 40 million kilograms of tea annually. The group is also associated with the iconic Okayti Tea Estate, one of Darjeeling’s most respected tea gardens. Together, Aman Tea Group, Okayti Tea Estate and Chaichun represent a shared vision of elevating Indian tea, supporting tea-growing communities and positioning India as a global leader in premium tea experiences.

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