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Home > Business News > Davangere Sugar Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps 35% to Rs 3.54 Crore; Revenue Surges 49% to Rs 71.61 Crore

Davangere Sugar Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps 35% to Rs 3.54 Crore; Revenue Surges 49% to Rs 71.61 Crore

Davangere Sugar Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps 35% to Rs 3.54 Crore; Revenue Surges 49% to Rs 71.61 Crore

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Last updated: November 13, 2026 17:31:08 IST

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Davangere Sugar Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps 35% to Rs 3.54 Crore; Revenue Surges 49% to Rs 71.61 Crore

New Delhi [India], November 13: Davangere Sugar Company Limited reported strong revenue growth for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, with consolidated net profit rising 34.64% year-on-year to ₹3.54 crore, compared with ₹2.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations surged 48.59% to ₹71.61 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹48.19 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting significant expansion in its topline performance.

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On a sequential basis, revenue more than doubled, registering growth of 106.3% from ₹34.72 crore in the June 2026 quarter. Consolidated net profit also witnessed a sharp quarter-on-quarter increase of approximately 289%, compared with ₹0.91 crore in Q1 FY27.

The company’s total consolidated income increased by 51.19% year-on-year to ₹73.73 crore during the quarter.

Davangere Sugar also recorded a sequential improvement in operating performance, with operating profit increasing by approximately 142% quarter-on-quarter to ₹1.9 crore. Operating margin improved to 2.7% from 2.3% in the preceding quarter.

The sugar segment recorded substantial revenue growth, while the distillery business also registered higher revenue during the quarter.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 13, 2026 5:30 PM IST
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Davangere Sugar Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps 35% to Rs 3.54 Crore; Revenue Surges 49% to Rs 71.61 Crore

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Davangere Sugar Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps 35% to Rs 3.54 Crore; Revenue Surges 49% to Rs 71.61 Crore

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Davangere Sugar Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps 35% to Rs 3.54 Crore; Revenue Surges 49% to Rs 71.61 Crore
Davangere Sugar Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps 35% to Rs 3.54 Crore; Revenue Surges 49% to Rs 71.61 Crore
Davangere Sugar Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps 35% to Rs 3.54 Crore; Revenue Surges 49% to Rs 71.61 Crore
Davangere Sugar Q2 FY27 Net Profit Jumps 35% to Rs 3.54 Crore; Revenue Surges 49% to Rs 71.61 Crore

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