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Home > Business News > Dr. Dipti Patel Takes Oath as 111th President of IMA Surat

Dr. Dipti Patel Takes Oath as 111th President of IMA Surat

Dr. Dipti Patel Takes Oath as 111th President of IMA Surat

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Last updated: October 5, 2026 21:00:13 IST

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Dr. Dipti Patel Takes Oath as 111th President of IMA Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], October 5: The installation ceremony of the newly elected office-bearers of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Surat, was held on Sunday. Dr. Dipti Deepak Patel took oath as the 111th President of IMA Surat for the year 2026–27.

The ceremony witnessed a unique and emotional moment as, for the first time in the history of IMA Surat, Dr. Dipti Patel chose her 94-year-old mother, Manjuben Parikh, as the Installation Officer and took the oath of office in her presence.

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IMA National President Dr. Anil Kumar Nayak was especially present on the occasion and administered the oath to the newly appointed office-bearers. Surat District Collector Tejas Parmar, who attended the ceremony as the Guest of Honour, felicitated doctors on the occasion. Dr. Anil Patel and Dr. Mahendra Singh Chauhan were present as Special Guests.

Dr. Dipti Patel Takes Oath as 111th President of IMA Surat

After taking the oath, Dr. Dipti Patel said that her key priorities would include the establishment of a new IMA building and promoting the effective use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the medical field.

During the ceremony, Dr. Mukesh Petrolwala and Dr. Haresh Bhavsar also briefed the gathering about various activities and initiatives of IMA.

The event was attended by IMA office-bearers, doctors and several dignitaries associated with the medical fraternity.

The programme emphasised strengthening healthcare services, promoting greater cooperation among doctors, and expanding health-related initiatives for the benefit of society.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 5, 2026 9:00 PM IST
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Dr. Dipti Patel Takes Oath as 111th President of IMA Surat

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Dr. Dipti Patel Takes Oath as 111th President of IMA Surat
Dr. Dipti Patel Takes Oath as 111th President of IMA Surat
Dr. Dipti Patel Takes Oath as 111th President of IMA Surat
Dr. Dipti Patel Takes Oath as 111th President of IMA Surat

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