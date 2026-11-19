Youth Cricket League’s (YCL) YCLT10 Initiative Sets the Stage for Emerging Tennis-Ball Cricket Stars

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Bringing together the worlds of Bollywood and cricket, actress Adah Sharma and former Indian all-rounder, cricket commentator and analyst Irfan Pathan attended the official launch of Youth Cricket League’s (YCL) YCLT10 initiative on Nov. 17 in Mumbai as Guests of Honour. The initiative aims to give emerging tennis-ball cricket players from grassroots communities a structured platform to showcase their talent.

The launch saw the presence of cricketing and entertainment personalities, including mimicry artist Shaarang Shringarpure, known for his popular impressions of legendary cricketers and cricket commentators.

While the presence of familiar faces added prominence to the occasion, the larger focus of YCLT10 is on recognising promising players who often remain outside mainstream cricketing platforms. The initiative aims to connect talent from school grounds, colleges, local cricket grounds and academies with opportunities to participate in an organised league environment.

Speaking at the event, Adah Sharma said that sports play an important role in bringing people together, building confidence and creating opportunities beyond boundaries. She appreciated the initiative’s focus on recognising grassroots talent and encouraging aspiring players to showcase their potential.

Irfan Pathan highlighted India’s vast cricketing talent pool, observing that promising players often emerge from local grounds and community-level competitions. He stressed the importance of providing them with the right opportunities, guidance and exposure to progress in the sport.

The YCLT10 framework will involve registration, scouting, shortlisting and multiple assessment stages. During the second-level trials, shortlisted players will be evaluated on aspects such as cricketing technique, energy, flexibility and other relevant playing qualities.

The organisers are working towards a shortlist target of approximately 1,000 players and an intended league group of 180 players. The programme also has a longer-term ambition to identify 24 players for further international-level training, subject to the proposed development framework. These targets are not guaranteed selections or official international representation.

Chintan Dave, Founder of Youth Cricket League and Chairman, International Council of Education (ICE), said the objective is to create a wider ecosystem that brings together grassroots talent, competitive cricket, mentorship and further training opportunities.

An interesting aspect of the league’s broader vision is the proposed opportunity for aspiring cricketers to interact with former Indian and international players, experience a dressing-room environment and become part of celebrity-owned teams.

The event also featured the unveiling of the official YCLT10 jersey, introducing the visual identity of the league.

Trial registrations are scheduled to open on December 1, 2026, and will continue until December 25, 2026. The one-time registration fee is Rs. 1,250 plus applicable GST.

With its combination of sporting opportunities, celebrity association and grassroots talent identification, YCLT10 aims to bring greater visibility to emerging tennis-ball cricket players.

For further details, visit https://yclt10.com/

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