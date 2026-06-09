G.D. Goenka International School, Surat, Joins UNESCO Associated Schools Network (ASPnet)

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 9: G.D. Goenka International School, Surat has achieved a significant milestone by being officially recognised as a member of the prestigious UNESCO Associated Schools Network (ASPnet), an initiative of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation. The recognition places the school among a select group of institutions worldwide committed to promoting peace, sustainability, global citizenship, and quality education.

With this recognition, G.D. Goenka International School becomes one of the limited number of schools in India to join this global network. It is also the first school in Surat and the third in Gujarat to receive this honour. The achievement marks a proud moment for the school community and reflects its commitment to providing globally relevant and value-driven education.

UNESCO, a specialised agency of the United Nations established in 1945 and headquartered in Paris, works to build peace through international cooperation in education, science, and culture. In 1953, UNESCO launched the Associated Schools Network (ASPnet) with the objective of connecting educational institutions that believe education plays a vital role in building peaceful, inclusive, and sustainable societies.

Today, ASPnet includes more than 10,000 schools across over 180 countries. These institutions collaborate on educational projects, share innovative practices, and involve students in activities that encourage intercultural understanding, environmental responsibility, and global awareness. Membership in this network reflects a strong commitment to quality education and global values.

The inclusion of G.D. Goenka International School in this international network highlights the institution’s dedication to nurturing students who are academically strong, socially responsible, and globally aware. Over the years, the school has built a reputation for combining academic excellence with value-based education.

Established around 2011, G.D. Goenka International School, Surat, is a premier co-educational institution located in New City Light, Vesu. The school operates from its campus at Wisdom Valley, Canal Road, Bharthana, near Anuvrat Dwar. Managed by the Ashirwad Kelavani Public Charitable Trust, the institution has steadily grown into one of the city’s prominent centres for quality education.

The school is affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), one of India’s leading national education boards. Over the years, it has developed modern infrastructure and learning facilities that support both academic and co-curricular development. The institution is committed to supporting academic excellence through Ashirwad Kelavani Public Charitable Trust (AKPCT) scholarship schemes, from which nearly approx. 600 students have benefited since 2017.

Spread across approximately 28,000 square metres, the campus is designed to create a vibrant learning environment for students. The infrastructure includes 129 well-designed rooms, 16 fully equipped laboratories, 3 libraries, and around 79 digital classrooms that integrate technology into everyday learning. The campus also features a spacious playground covering more than 3,000 square metres, providing students with opportunities to actively engage in sports and physical activities, and the school offers well- equipped hostel facilities for both male and female students.

Since its establishment, the school has focused on providing a holistic learning experience. Academic learning is complemented by sports, performing arts, cultural activities, and experiential programmes that encourage students to discover their talents and interests. The school’s approach to education emphasises creativity, critical thinking, and practical learning.

Membership in the UNESCO Associated Schools Network is granted only after a careful review of several criteria related to educational quality and values. These include the school’s vision, teaching-learning methods, teacher development programmes, student participation, sustainability initiatives, and inclusive educational practices.

G.D. Goenka International School, Surat successfully fulfilled these requirements through its ongoing initiatives and commitment to progressive education. The institution’s vision strongly reflects the principles of peace, human rights, sustainability, and global citizenship, which are central to UNESCO’s mission.

The school actively promotes learner-centred teaching methods such as inquiry-based learning, experiential activities, and project-based assignments. These approaches encourage students to explore ideas independently, ask meaningful questions, and apply classroom knowledge to real-world situations.

Teacher development is another important aspect of the school’s educational philosophy. Regular training sessions, workshops, and professional development programmes ensure that teachers remain updated with modern teaching techniques and innovative classroom practices.

The institution also encourages active student participation in school life. Through student councils, leadership opportunities, and collaborative activities, learners are encouraged to share ideas and take initiative. These experiences help build confidence, leadership skills, and a sense of responsibility among students.

Environmental awareness and sustainability are also integral to the school’s programmes. Through eco-clubs, environmental campaigns, and sustainability projects, students learn about responsible environmental practices and the importance of protecting natural resources.

The curriculum integrates themes related to global citizenship, cultural diversity, and human rights, allowing students to gain a broader understanding of global issues. Cultural celebrations, international day observances, and collaborative projects also help promote intercultural understanding.

Inclusivity remains an important value at the school. Students from diverse social, cultural, and learning backgrounds are welcomed and supported through a nurturing educational environment. Such diversity encourages mutual respect and strengthens the spirit of community within the school.

Peace education, social responsibility, and equality are also highlighted through various school programmes and activities. Workshops, discussions, and student-led initiatives encourage learners to think critically about social challenges and contribute positively to society.

Ensuring the safety and well-being of students is another key priority. The school maintains policies related to child protection, mental well-being, and positive discipline, creating a supportive environment in which students feel secure and motivated to learn.

Becoming part of the UNESCO Associated Schools Network further enhances the school’s global outlook and educational vision. The association strengthens the institution’s reputation as a progressive school that prepares students for the challenges of an interconnected world.

For students, this recognition opens up opportunities to participate in international projects, collaborative programmes, and global initiatives. Such exposure helps them develop important life skills, including communication, teamwork, creativity, and critical thinking.

To celebrate this milestone, the school plans to organise special assemblies, exhibitions, awareness sessions, and collaborative projects aligned with UNESCO themes. These activities will introduce students to global issues and encourage them to actively participate in initiatives that promote sustainability, peace, and cultural understanding.

The recognition by UNESCO represents an important step forward for G.D. Goenka International School, Surat. It reflects the collective efforts of the school’s management, teachers, students, and parents in creating an institution that values both excellence and responsibility.

As the school begins this new chapter as a member of the UNESCO Associated Schools Network, it looks forward to strengthening global partnerships and expanding opportunities for its students. The achievement not only enhances the school’s international standing but also reinforces its mission to nurture responsible, compassionate, and globally aware citizens for the future.