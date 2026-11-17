New Delhi [India], November 17: Leading education network Global Schools Group (GSG) has announced the opening of applications for the 2027 edition of its flagship Global Citizen Scholarship (GCS) programme – an annual initiative that offers fully-funded scholarship to students to complete their senior secondary school years in its flagship campus in Singapore. The Scholarship is GSG’s way of creating opportunities for talented students to access international education and develop into confident, capable and creative-minded global citizens.

GCS identifies academically talented and deserving students from across India, offering them an opportunity to pursue Grades 11 and 12 in GIIS SMART Campus Singapore, and covers 100% of tuition fees, boarding and living expenses for the two-year duration. At GIIS SMART Campus, students can choose between the CBSE and International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) curricula, gaining access to a globally oriented learning environment supported by modern infrastructure and experienced educators. Scholars also receive accommodation, meals and a stipend, enabling them to focus on their academic and personal development without financial constraints.

The programme is designed to go beyond conventional academic learning by providing students with international exposure, multicultural interactions and opportunities to develop critical thinking, leadership and problem-solving skills. Commenting on the launch of the 20th edition of the scholarship, Mr. Atul Temurnikar, Chairman and Cofounder of Global Schools Group, said:

“The Global Citizen Scholarship is an important step towards bridging educational opportunities to deserving students who want to pursue their aspirations irrespective of their financial backgrounds. Through this programme, we aim to nurture young minds with global perspectives, encourage independent thinking and empower them to make meaningful contributions to society. We look forward to welcoming the next cohort of scholars who will carry these values forward.”

Highlighting the academic vision behind the initiative, Mr. Pramod Tripathi, Director – Academics, Global Schools Group, added,

“The Global Citizen Scholarship is a reflection of our belief that talent and ambition should never be limited by financial circumstances. Through this initiative, we aim to provide deserving students with access to world-class educational opportunities that broaden their perspectives and equip them with the skills and confidence to succeed in an increasingly interconnected world. As we open applications for the 2027 edition, we look forward to discovering another cohort of young individuals who have the potential to become responsible global citizens and future leaders.”

The Global Citizen Scholarship reflects Global Schools Group’s continued commitment to making quality international education accessible to promising young minds. Over the years, the programme has provided talented students with opportunities to access global academic environments, develop leadership capabilities and gain exposure to diverse cultures and perspectives. Many scholars have further leaped into university education in reputed institutions in US, UK, Singapore and other countries.

Under the scholarship programme, selected students will have the opportunity to pursue Grades 11 and 12 at the GIIS SMART Campus, Singapore and other selected GSG India campuses. Students meeting the programme’s academic and other eligibility requirements are encouraged to apply.

Programme: Global Citizen Scholarship 2027

Global Citizen Scholarship 2027 Eligible students: students currently studying in Grade 10

students currently studying in Grade 10 Scholarship coverage: 100% tuition fees, boarding, lodging and living expenses, along with a stipend.

100% tuition fees, boarding, lodging and living expenses, along with a stipend. Application deadline: 20th December 2026

Application process: GCS 2027 Application Form

The selection process involves a comprehensive evaluation of applicants both written and oral, considering their academic performance, leadership potential, achievements and commitment to holistic development.

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