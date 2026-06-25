Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Business News > Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park

Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park

Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park

Written By:
Last updated: June 25, 2026 21:28:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park

Surat (Gujarat) [India], June 25: Leading industrialist and environmentalist Viral Desai, popularly known as Greenman, is developing a large-scale urban forest at Sarthana Nature Park in Surat as part of his efforts to strengthen the city’s green cover and biodiversity.

The initiative was announced during a tree plantation drive organised at the park on June 15. Desai said more than 7,500 trees have been successfully planted and nurtured at the site in the last few years. The next phase of the drive will focus on transforming the area into a modern urban forest, which will be developed and implemented in two phases.

You Might Be Interested In

Speaking on the occasion, Viral Desai said, “My association with Sarthana Nature Park spans more than seven years. Our objective has always been to create a thriving ecosystem for wildlife and birds within an urban environment. The proposed urban forest will be developed in two phases and will contribute towards strengthening Surat’s environmental landscape while creating vital green lungs for the city.”

Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park

According to Desai, the project will enhance ecological sustainability within Surat by increasing green cover, improving air quality and creating a natural habitat for birds and other species. The initiative is also expected to support biodiversity conservation and contribute to climate resilience in the region.

Over the years, Desai has led several environmental campaigns focused on afforestation, climate action and sustainable urban development. He has also developed around eight urban forests across Surat city. The planned urban forest at Sarthana Nature Park is expected to become an important ecological asset for the city.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 25, 2026 9:28 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Onsemi to buy Synaptics in $7 billion all-stock deal

Clothing brand Reformation files for US IPO

Sonu Nigam Unveils “I Believe Your Music” on World Music Day 2026

Fed's Williams: Inflation still too high, rate policy 'well positioned' to lower price pressures

‘Veera Naga’ Song from Pan India Film Nagabandham to Release on June 26

LATEST NEWS

In-form Norway face France with top spot up for grabs

CORRECTED-TRUMP: WILL SOON BE BUYING WHEAT, SOYBEANS AND CORN WITH IRANIAN FUNDS (NOT FROM IRAN)

New York permit, other clues point to Taylor Swift wedding next week, NYT says

Samsung to invest 1,000 trillion won in South Korea, media report says

Iran's Petroleum Minister outlines issues in energy sector at 11th BRICS Energy Ministers' Meeting

Dr. Yogesh Lakhani Honoured with Prestigious MBA Award 2026 at International Business Excellence Awards

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ecuador stun Germany, seal knockout spot with 2-1 win

‘Viking genes,’ 'lots of luck' key to beating Japan, Sweden fans say

FACTBOX-International aid heads to Venezuela after deadly earthquake

Soccer-World Cup sets all-time attendance record, surpassing 1994 mark

Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park
Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park
Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park
Greenman Viral Desai to Develop Urban Forest in Surat’s Sarthana Nature Park

QUICK LINKS