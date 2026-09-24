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Home > Business News > Greenpanel Partners with RVR Delhi Blue Bulls for Green Plantation Drive at IGPL 2026

Greenpanel Partners with RVR Delhi Blue Bulls for Green Plantation Drive at IGPL 2026

Greenpanel Partners with RVR Delhi Blue Bulls for Green Plantation Drive at IGPL 2026

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Last updated: September 24, 2026 20:45:10 IST

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Greenpanel Partners with RVR Delhi Blue Bulls for Green Plantation Drive at IGPL 2026

Every birdie scored by the Delhi franchise during the IGPL 2026 season will translate into a sapling, linking sporting performance with tangible environmental action

New Delhi [India], September 24: Greenpanel Industries Limited, one of India’s leading wood panel manufacturers, has partnered with the RVR Delhi Blue Bulls for the AM Green India Golf Premier League (IGPL) 2026 as part of the franchise’s Green Plantation Drive. The initiative brings together the spirit of competitive sport with Greenpanel’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

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As part of the initiative, every birdie scored by the RVR Delhi Blue Bulls during the IGPL 2026 season will translate into one sapling planted by Greenpanel. The campaign is designed to create a direct and measurable link between the team’s performance on the golf course and a positive environmental impact beyond it.

The AM Green India Golf Premier League (IGPL) is India’s first franchise-based golf league, featuring 10 city-based teams. RVR owns the Delhi franchise, the RVR Delhi Blue Bulls, whose squad includes leading Indian golfers Shiv Kapur, Gaurav Ghei, Chiragh Kumar and Aryan Roopa Anand.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Shiv Kapur, Captain, RVR Delhi Blue Bulls, said “We are very grateful to Greenpanel Industries for partnering with the Delhi Blue Bulls. We share a common passion for growing the sport of golf and a shared vision of leaving Delhi a better place. The ‘Birdies for Trees’ campaign gives us an opportunity to make Delhi greener and create a better city for the next generation. It is a social cause that we are proud to come together and support.”

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Shobhan Mittal, Managing Director & CEO, Greenpanel Industries Limited, said: “Sustainability has always been integral to Greenpanel’s philosophy, and plantation is deeply embedded in our ethos. What makes this initiative particularly relevant to us is the way it connects sporting performance with a tangible environmental outcome. The idea that every birdie can contribute towards planting a sapling creates a simple yet meaningful connection between the game and a greener future. We are pleased to partner with the RVR Delhi Blue Bulls and support an initiative that brings together sport, sustainability and measurable environmental action.”

The partnership will receive strong on-ground visibility during the Delhi home tournament, scheduled to take place at the Qutab Golf Course from 29 September to 1 October 2026. The tournament will provide an opportunity to engage golf enthusiasts, partners and other stakeholders with the plantation initiative.

The association comes at a time when sport is increasingly being used as a platform to engage audiences with broader social and environmental causes. Through this partnership, Greenpanel aims to reinforce its sustainability philosophy while creating a transparent and measurable mechanism through which sporting achievements can contribute to meaningful environmental action.

About Greenpanel Industries Limited

Greenpanel Industries Limited is India’s Largest Wood Panel Manufacturer® and India’s No. 1 MDF Company®, offering a comprehensive portfolio across MDF, HDF, Pre-Laminated MDF, Plywood and Blockboard, and Wooden Flooring. The company operates state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, and Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh. These facilities are supported by advanced technology, stringent quality standards and a strong pan-India distribution network.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 24, 2026 8:45 PM IST
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Greenpanel Partners with RVR Delhi Blue Bulls for Green Plantation Drive at IGPL 2026

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Greenpanel Partners with RVR Delhi Blue Bulls for Green Plantation Drive at IGPL 2026

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Greenpanel Partners with RVR Delhi Blue Bulls for Green Plantation Drive at IGPL 2026
Greenpanel Partners with RVR Delhi Blue Bulls for Green Plantation Drive at IGPL 2026
Greenpanel Partners with RVR Delhi Blue Bulls for Green Plantation Drive at IGPL 2026
Greenpanel Partners with RVR Delhi Blue Bulls for Green Plantation Drive at IGPL 2026

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