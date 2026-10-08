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Home > Business News > Infopercept Introduces Regiment AI to Bring Controlled Autonomy to Cybersecurity

Infopercept Introduces Regiment AI to Bring Controlled Autonomy to Cybersecurity

Infopercept Introduces Regiment AI to Bring Controlled Autonomy to Cybersecurity

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Last updated: October 8, 2026 22:49:10 IST

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Infopercept Introduces Regiment AI to Bring Controlled Autonomy to Cybersecurity

Jaydeep Ruparelia, Founder & CEO of Infopercept

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 8: Infopercept, a global comprehensive cybersecurity platform company, today introduced Regiment AI, an AI-native security architecture designed to bring controlled autonomy to offensive security, defense, and compliance.

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Regiment AI combines specialized AI agents with security context, policies, permissions, approval mechanisms and auditability, enabling organizations to automate security workflows while maintaining control over consequential actions.

“Cybersecurity is moving from SaaS — Software as a Service — to SAS: Service as Software,” said Jaydeep Ruparelia, founder and CEO of Infopercept. “With Regiment AI, we are bringing agents and forward-deployment engineers into the loop — a model we believe represents the future of cybersecurity. AI-powered pentesting can reduce the time needed to discover exposures, defense can automate workflows, compliance can collect evidence fast and with accuracy, and remediation can be prioritized at machine speed.”

The architecture comprises seven specialized AI agents across three security missions — defensive, compliance and offensive — supported by two remediation agents.

Seven agents across three security missions

Offensive security:
Scanners identify vulnerabilities and potential exposures across authorized environments. Strikers validate whether identified weaknesses can translate into exploitable attack paths within an approved scope.

Defensive security:
Defenders support alert triage, investigations, case summarization and threat intelligence enrichment, while Hunters focus on threat hunting and identifying potential attack paths beyond conventional alert-driven workflows.

Compliance:
 Compli supports continuous compliance, evidence collection and audit readiness. Lexi connects legal and regulatory requirements with security controls and evidence.

Remediation:
 Remedi X and Remedy Y translate verified findings into remediation workflows, prioritizing actions based on risk, business context and authorization.

Together, the agents create a continuous security cycle: discover, investigate, validate, govern and remediate.

Designed for the existing security ecosystem

Regiment AI is designed to work with existing enterprise security investments rather than requiring organizations to replace their security stack. It can connect with SIEM, EDR, SOAR, IAM, CMDB, threat intelligence and ticketing systems, while incorporating asset inventories, rules of engagement, compliance frameworks and audit requirements.

The architecture maintains records of decisions, approvals, actions and changes. A unified evidence graph connects alerts, assets, identities, vulnerabilities and attack paths, with verified findings enriched with evidence, business impact and remediation guidance.

“Regiment AI is designed to bring intelligence and orchestration across the security ecosystem organizations already have,” Ruparelia said. “The goal is to move beyond AI as a copilot and make it part of the security operating architecture, while keeping policies and accountability at the core.”

Ruparelia added that building an AI architecture of this scale is also a milestone for the company.

“Embedding AI into the architecture at this scale is a proud moment for Infopercept, particularly because we are building it from India for a global cybersecurity market,” he said. “Regiment AI reflects our belief that the next generation of cybersecurity will combine machine-speed intelligence and execution with human-controlled policies and accountability.”

About Infopercept

Infopercept is a global comprehensive cybersecurity platform company focused on helping organizations transform their cybersecurity operations across defensive security, offensive security and compliance. Its Invinsense cybersecurity platform brings together security operations, offensive security and compliance capabilities, supported by managed security services and cybersecurity expertise. For more information, please visit www.infopercept.com 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 8, 2026 10:49 PM IST
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Infopercept Introduces Regiment AI to Bring Controlled Autonomy to Cybersecurity

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Infopercept Introduces Regiment AI to Bring Controlled Autonomy to Cybersecurity
Infopercept Introduces Regiment AI to Bring Controlled Autonomy to Cybersecurity
Infopercept Introduces Regiment AI to Bring Controlled Autonomy to Cybersecurity
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