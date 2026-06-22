Is Your Child Developing Normally? Early Signs of Autism, ADHD and Learning Disabilities — When to See a Child Psychologist

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 22: Every year, thousands of Indian families arrive at child development clinics with the same quiet regret: “We noticed something was different, but we waited.”

Early identification of neurodevelopmental conditions — Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), and Learning Disabilities (LD) — is one of the most important steps a family can take. Yet in India, the average age of diagnosis remains years behind what research recommends. Children lose critical developmental time not because their families did not care — but because no one told them what to look for.

Dr. Vini Jhariya , Child and Clinical Psychologist (RCI Registered) and founder of Urjasvini Child Development Centre , Indore, has worked with over 5,000 children and families across more than a decade of clinical practice. A TEDx speaker, published author, and co-author in peer-reviewed journals, she is among Central India’s most recognised voices in child psychology. Her message to parents is clear: behaviour is not the problem — behaviour is communication. And early communication must be heard.

In India, neurodevelopmental conditions are frequently misread. A child with autism is called “antisocial.” A child with ADHD is labelled “naughty.” A child with a learning disability is told they are “not trying” — when in reality, they are working harder than anyone around them can see. Fear of stigma, limited access to specialists outside major cities, and the hope that things will settle on their own all contribute to delayed diagnosis. The result: children who could have thrived with early support spend their most formative years struggling in silence.

“Waiting for a child to outgrow it is the most common and the most costly mistake,” observes Dr. Jhariya . “What looks like stubbornness or bad behaviour is almost always a child trying to cope with a world that isn’t yet designed for them.”

A young child’s brain is at its most adaptable in the first five years of life. Targeted support during this window does not just manage symptoms — it changes a child’s developmental trajectory. Children identified early show significantly better outcomes in communication, learning, social skills, and independence compared to those identified late. Early intervention is most effective before age 6, which means the time to act is always sooner than it feels.

The signs below are observational starting points — not a diagnostic checklist. No two children present identically. Some signs may be obvious; others subtle or mixed with typical childhood behaviour. This list does not mean your child has a condition. It means you now know what to watch for.

Signs of Autism in Toddlers and Young Children (ASD)– Autism Spectrum Disorder affects how a child communicates, connects with others, and responds to the world around them. Signs often appear before age two, though they may become more visible as social demands grow.

Does not respond to their name by 9 months.

Rarely or never makes eye contact during play or conversation.

Does not wave, clap, or point to show interest by 12 months.

No first words by 16 months; not combining two words by 24 months.

Lost words or skills they previously had — at any age.

Gets very upset over small routine changes — a different route, a moved object.

Distressed by everyday sounds, certain fabrics, lights, or food textures.

Little or no interest in other children; strongly prefers to be alone.

No pretend play — not playing teacher, doctor, or house by age 4.

Repeats the same actions, phrases, or routines over and over.

Signs of ADHD in Children– ADHD affects a child’s ability to regulate attention, control impulses, and manage activity levels. It is not a behaviour problem — it is a neurological difference that shows up consistently across all settings, not just one.

Cannot stay with any activity — including ones they enjoy — for more than a few minutes

Forgets instructions almost immediately after hearing them

Loses the same items repeatedly — water bottle, pencil box, shoes

Cannot wait — interrupts conversations, cannot take turns, calls out answers in class

Acts without thinking — touches things they should not, speaks without considering impact

Cannot remain seated at meals, during homework, or in class; constantly fidgets

School consistently reports “not paying attention” or “disturbing others”

Clearly capable but marks do not reflect ability

Pattern appears at home, at school, and with friends — not in just one place

Signs of Learning Disabilities — Dyslexia, Dysgraphia, Dyscalculia

A learning disability is a neurological difference in how the brain processes specific types of information — not a reflection of intelligence or effort. These children are often sharp and highly capable; a particular domain of learning is where the difficulty lies.

In Class 2 or above and still cannot read simple three-letter words consistently

Reverses letters and numbers well past age 7 — b/d, p/q, 6/9 — regularly, not occasionally.

Handwriting is very hard to read; writing feels physically tiring or painful.

Can explain answers verbally but cannot write them down.

Mixes up similar-sounding words — “aminal” for “animal,” “pasghetti” for “spaghetti”.

Can follow one instruction at a time but loses track when given two together.

Same maths concept explained repeatedly — still does not stay.

Dread’s school, avoids reading aloud, cries before exams, or asks to stay home regularly.

Parents Ask–

My child does not respond to their name — could it be autism? Absence of name response by 9 months, especially alongside limited eye contact and no pointing, is a recognised early indicator. It warrants a professional evaluation — not a wait-and-watch approach.

Absence of name response by 9 months, especially alongside limited eye contact and no pointing, is a recognised early indicator. It warrants a professional evaluation — not a wait-and-watch approach. Can a child have both ADHD and a learning disability? Yes. Co-occurring conditions are common — a child may have ADHD alongside dyslexia, or autism alongside ADHD. This is why a comprehensive psychological assessment matters: it maps the full picture, not just one diagnosis.

Yes. Co-occurring conditions are common — a child may have ADHD alongside dyslexia, or autism alongside ADHD. This is why a comprehensive psychological assessment matters: it maps the full picture, not just one diagnosis. At what age should a child be assessed? As early as concerns arise. There is no minimum age for a developmental evaluation. The earlier a concern is identified, the earlier the right support begins.

Teachers are often the first to notice. A child who cannot copy from the board, melts down over small changes, or constantly disrupts class is not a difficult child — they are a child sending a signal. Parents should feel comfortable asking their child’s teacher directly: “Have you noticed anything about my child that concerns you?” That one conversation can open the door to timely support.

If several of these signs have been consistently present for two to three months — at both home and school — it is time to seek a formal evaluation. Families looking for a child psychologist in Indore or across Central India can access comprehensive psychological assessments at Urjasvini Child Development Centre, where children aged 2 to 16 are assessed and supported by a multidisciplinary team under clinical supervision.

A proper assessment by an RCI-registered Child and Clinical Psychologist examines how a child thinks, learns, processes information, and manages behaviour. It results in a clear diagnostic picture and a plan for the right intervention — whether speech therapy, occupational therapy, behaviour support, remedial education, or a combination.

You do not need a school complaint or a failed exam to seek answers. If something about your child’s development has felt different for a while, that instinct is worth acting on.

“Every month of early intervention,” notes Dr. Jhariya , “is a month your child’s brain is building the skills it will rely on for life. The question is never whether to act — only whether to act now, or later.”

To enquire about a psychological assessment for your child, contact Urjasvini Child Development Centre, Indore on WhatsApp or write to dr.vinijhariya@gmail.com or can visit at https://thechildpsychologist.in/

Dr. Vini Jhariya is a Child and Clinical Psychologist (RCI Registered) based in Indore. A TEDx speaker, published author, co-author in peer-reviewed journals, and recipient of the Free Press Ahilya Award and iRise Women Conclave Social Impact Award, she has worked with over 5,000 children and families across autism, ADHD, learning disabilities, developmental therapy, and psychological assessments. She is the founder of Urjasvini Child Development Centre and Urjasvini Special School, Indore

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.